Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence After TLC Cancels 'Counting On'

✖

The Duggar family published a public statement on Saturday addressing the cancellation of their reality show, Counting On. TLC announced that the show is over on Thursday, July 1, but the Duggars seem to be taking it in stride. Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar assured fans that they feel blessed for their years of notoriety.

"It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children," their letter began. "Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous — following God is an exciting adventure! Over the years, some of our most treasured moments have been those when we met children across the country who are alive today because of our testimony that children are a blessing — a special gift from God — and that the only real hope for individuals and families is a close relationship with Jesus Christ."



Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar did not mention the presumed reason for the cancellation — that their son Josh Duggar was arrested for alleged receipt and possession of child pornography a few months ago. Josh has pleaded not guilty and is due in court in November. TLC did not specify whether this was the main reason behind the cancellation.

Regardless, Jim Bob and Michelle focused on what their show has accomplished, and they believe it helped spread their religious views around the world. They wrote: "Since we began filming so long ago, we've had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you — including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced. We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years."

Jim Bob and Michelle also hinted that they are not necessarily done with the spotlight, writing: "We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!"

"We are forever grateful for our film crew and so many others behind the scenes who have become like family to us over the years. The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what’s next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!" the parents concluded.