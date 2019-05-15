Anna Duggar Opens up About Parenthood After Announcing She’s Expecting Sixth Child With Husband Josh

As she awaits the birth of her sixth child with husband Josh Duggar, Anna Duggar is getting honest about parenthood.

The Counting On star took to Instagram on Monday, to open up about the difficulties and joys of parenting, including the "unpredictability" of motherhood and the changes that it entails.

Anna's post, shared alongside a photo of herself and son Mason, comes just two weeks after she revealed that she is expecting.

"When my first child was born, I guess I had lots of expectations for how things would be," the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote. "Once she arrived, I quickly realized that babies don't always play by the 'rules' and that unpredictability is what makes parenting such a unique responsibility. When you think you have just got it figured out, things change."

The TLC reality TV star went on to explain that after welcoming son Mason in 2017 and learning of his dairy allergy, she "began searching online and trying to find answers," and eventually found a community in the Peanut app.

"Connecting with like-minded moms who are walking through the same thing as me has helped me find answers, solutions and support," she added in part.

Anna and her husband share five children: Mackynzie, 9; Michael, 7; Marcus, 5; Meredith, 3; and Mason, 19 months. In April, they revealed that they would be expanding their brood with the addition of another baby on the way.

"We couldn't be happier to share with the world that our family is growing by one this fall," the couple told Us Weekly in a statement. "We continually stand amazed by God's love, redemption, grace and blessings in our lives. Our entire little family is ecstatic!"

Reacting to the news, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said that they were "so happy" to be welcoming their 16th grandchild.

"We are so happy for Josh [and] Anna, expecting their 6th child and our 16th grandchild! Each child is a blessing from God! Anna is one of the most amazing women in the world, she is a Proverbs 31 woman!" they said in a statement. "Anna & Josh are good parents and it is going to be neat to see what God does with each one of their children's lives. Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason are so excited to have a little sibling on the way! God is at work in their sweet little family! He has blessed them with another child! What a gift! The best days for their family are still ahead!"

The baby on the way is just one of many Duggar children expected to be born. Both Joe and Kendra Duggar and Ben and Jessa Seewald are expecting as well, with the little one's set to arrive later this year.