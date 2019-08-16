Anna Duggar Burns Troll Who Criticizes Son’s Treatment of Newt

Anna Duggar is clapping back. After one of her more than 870,000 Instagram followers criticized a photo of her son Marcus holding what appeared to be a newt, the soon-to-be mom of six went full mama bear mode with a cheeky remark. Duggar, who is married to Josh Duggar, shared the photo alongside a number of others from Marcus and his older brother Michael’s recent trip to camp.

“Our boys had a great get away last week at ‘Man Camp’ with Daddy, Grandpa (Pops) most of their Uncles and a ton of friends!” she captioned the gallery. “It’s been so fun to hear Michael and Marcus tell me stories of all the fun they had fishing, horseback riding, doing camp activities and playing 4 square late into the night. It’s been equally exciting to hear them reference the different sessions with things they learned from God’s Word!”

“These guys have grown up so fast and I’m so thankful for the treasure of being their mommy and watching them transitioning from boys to little men — I love you guys so much!” she concluded.

While most fans were eager to praise the father-son bonding that took place, one fan took issue with the way in which young Marcus held a lizard-appearing creature in the first photo as he showed off his catch. The “newt,” as the person claimed, turned out to actually be a fishing lure.

“You don’t hold a newt like that,” the fan wrote. “You hold it gently in the middle of your palm.”

Not willing to let the controversy simmer, Duggar was quick to reply, shutting down the accusations that her son had mishandled a living creature.

“Marcus couldn’t quite figure out how to hold his fish so he held the artificial lure instead,” she explained. “I wouldn’t let my kids use a real salamander for fishing bait [catch and release].”

The Counting On alum’s subtle clap back drew plenty of praise in the comments that followed, with some taking the original commenter’s silence as an apology.

“Your silence will be taken as an apology for being wrong,” one person wrote.

“He’s a kid chill and like Anna said it’s fake,” another added,

Duggar, thankfully, seemed to quickly move past the jab. Just a day later, she shared more photos of Marcus and Michael, this time posing with a frog.

As Duggar dotes on her boys, she is currently preparing to expand her family, as she and her husband announced in April that they are expecting their sixth child together.

Along with joining brothers Marcus and Michael, the baby girl will join older siblings Mackynzie, 9, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 2.