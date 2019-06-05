Animal Planet’s ‘Dodo Heroes’ Shares Story of Cute Cumber, a Baby Dwarf Pony Overcoming Adversity

Cute Cumber the dwarf pony is getting a new lease on life in Saturday’s all-new episode of Animal Planet‘s Dodo Heroes.

In PopCulture.com’s exclusive clip from the June 8 episode of the heartwarming show telling the stories of animals in need and the people willing to go to any length to help them, rescuer Ashley DiFelice introduces viewers to her Twist of Fate Farm and Sanctuary, where she and 3-year-old son Deacon have rescued more than 100 sick or injured farm animals over the years.

Born with leg deformities, Cute Cumber is a particularly challenging case, as DiFelice works to get him back on his feet with the help of medical professionals and back into a family unit perfectly suited to his special needs.

“Cute Cumber is kind of on the fragile side,” she explains, wrapping the pony’s splayed legs in protective bandages. “I mean he has to wear braces 24/7 on his legs, so I would never want to put an animal in with him who might knock him over.”

The former vet tech continues, “He’s definitely one of those animals who finding the perfect partner is really a challenge.”

Seeing the care with which DiFelice and little Deacon respond to baby Cumber, it’s clear that they’ll stop at nothing when it comes to getting one of their cutest patients back on his feet and experiencing the life a young dwarf pony is meant to — family and all.

“Cumber is missing out on the best moments of his childhood,” DiFelice says as Cute Cumber takes another go at walking in his braces, helped with a gentle push from Deacon. “I want him to be able to run and play and have a family and just be this little spark of light.”

See more of Cute Cumber’s story on a brand new episode of Animal Planet’s Dodo Heroes, Saturday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Photo credit: Animal Planet