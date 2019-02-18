Andy Cohen Awkwardly Explains Why Kim Zolciak Biermann Wasn’t Invited to His Baby Shower

Andy Cohen’s January baby shower was attended by nearly every woman who has ever appeared on Bravo’s Real Housewives franchises, save for a handful of cast members, Kim Zolciak Biermann being one of them.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, Zolciak Biermann appeared on Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where the host attempted to explain to her why she wasn’t invited to the Bravolebrity-studded event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After conferring with guest Eva Marcille, Zolciak Biermann told Cohen, “I was talking about I wasn’t invited to your shower.”

“You were talking about how you were not invited to my baby shower, that is true,” the host admitted. “That’s weird, right?” Zolciak Biermann said before Cohen began his explanation.

“Here’s why you weren’t. But I will say that I texted you that day, what I would consider to be a very nice text,” he told her.

“No, absolutely! I just had surgery the day before on my back, so I wouldn’t have been able to be there,” Zolciak Biermann responded.

“Here’s why you weren’t invited,” Cohen continued. “It was all current Housewives were invited and it was thrown by the five current Housewives. NeNe [Leakes] brought Phaedra [Parks] as a surprise.”

Zolciak Biermann got her start on the network on The The Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2008 before leaving the series in 2012 and landing her own spinoff show, Don’t Be Tardy.

“I was gonna say, that b— is old as f—,” Zolciak Biermann noted of Parks, who starred on RHOA from Season 3 to Season 9. “Old, like a couple years ago.”

“That was a surprise,” Cohen said of Parks’ appearance at the shower.

“Did you like that surprise?” Zolciak Biermann inquired.

“Yeah! I’m always happy to see everybody,” the new dad said.

“OK, you have to be,” Zolciak Biermann quipped.

Cohen added that he wished the mom of six could have been at the shower, telling her, “Then that day I was thinking, ‘God, man, it would have been so great if Kim was there,’ and that’s when I texted you, ‘I just wanted you to know that I’m thinking of you and I wish that you were here.’”

He also shared that he would have liked former Housewives Jill Zarin and Caroline Manzo to have attended as well, with Zolciak Biermann sharing that she was completely understanding of the host’s situation.

“It’s a lot for you to deal with, and you’ve done such a great job dealing with all of our crazy f—ing a—es throughout the years,” she said. “You really have, because it’s a lot of pressure. You can’t go to my wedding and not go to NeNe’s. It’s a balancing act for you and I have to give it up to you because you do it tastefully.”

Cohen’s baby shower was held in advance of the birth of his son, Benjamin, who was born in early February via surrogate.

Photo Credit: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen