Amy Roloff Scolded for Allowing Boyfriend to ‘Stay’ in Family Home



Things are getting tense on Roloff Farm, with Amy and Matt Roloff still figuring out their living arrangement post-divorce.

Both have moved on romantically, with Amy dating boyfriend Chris Marek and Matt dating former farm manager Caryn Chandler, but some fans won’t let the couple’s relationship heal, poking at every part of it.

Amy was the most recent victim of overbearing fans when she posted a photo on the back of Marek’s motorcycle and was accused of being “disrespectful” to her ex.

“Can’t wait to go motorcycle riding again [with] Chris soon when the weather is nicer. What a blast! ” Amy wrote in her Instagram post about an annual motorcyle meet-up adventure that recently played out on Little People, Big World. “…. We Did Have A Great Time! …. Life is good. Thank you so much for watching and all your support and encouragement. The best!”

Fans in the comment section were largely here for Amy’s second act with her new love. The couple first got together in late 2016, and have since embraced their adventurous sides with motorcycles rides and skydiving trips.

“You guys are so cute together!” one fan commented. “So great to see you happy,” another added.

Others, however, feel Amy is being incredibly “disrespectful” to Matt, as she still lives in the family home, while he resides in a smaller house on the farm less than 500 ft. away.

“It’s sad to see you put Chris in your home your Matt built for y’all and the kids!!” one person commented. “It’s so [disrespectful] I could never do that to my ex-husband or my kids.”

Others thought Marek was trying to live off of Matt’s “hard work” by spending time with Amy in her home, despite him being a seasoned real estate agent and not living with Amy part- or full-time.

They also think Amy isn’t being fair to Matt by keeping the house designed for little people, especially due to his health issues.

“Amy should not have the house he should be able to buy her out!!” another user said. “He has more medical issues… he does more of the work on the property anyway!!! I would never have agreed to let her live there. She is so combative and her attitude is negative! Go live with Chris, Amy!!! [It’s] a family farm.

Amy and Matt both agreed to this living arrangement during the terms of their divorce, however, so is it really an issue if Marek makes a trip over for breakfast now and again?

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff