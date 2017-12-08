Fans Question Whether Amy Roloff Will Include Ex in Holiday Cheer

Amy Roloff is getting into the Christmas spirit, but Little People, Big World fans have a serious question about the family’s controversial holiday plans.

“I’m having a blast shopping for a few gifts for my grandkids first Christmas,” the mom of four wrote in a Facebook post for fans. “And buying a few more to donate so other kids can have a little Christmas too! Love this time of year – we need to carry the love kindness and generosity all year long!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some fans praised the reality TV mom for thinking of others during the gift-buying season, but many fans turned their attention to the Roloff’s plans for Christmas — and whether her ex-husband Matt would be included.

“HOPE your family Christmas Celebration work out better than the Thanksgiving Celebrations… WITHOUT Matt I felt very very sad for him!?” one follower wrote.

Roloff invited her four children and their respective families over to her house for the Thanksgiving holiday, but Matt was not present for those festivities. On Instagram, she mentioned to fans that he “was with his girlfriend’s family” as she cuddled up to new boyfriend Chris Marek.

“Are you having Matt over for holiday he is still family it would be nice,” another commented.

One suggested that the grandparents were trying to one-up each other, something that didn’t sit well with the fan.

“You have a great family don’t try to do each other out your kids love you both,” she wrote to Roloff.

Roloff shocked Little People, Big World fans when she filed for divorce in 2015 after spending nearly three decades married to Matt. It was finalized in May 2016.

The couple has cited the holiday season as particularly difficult for them; it means their children have to divide their time between the parents, compounded by the time the kids have to spend with their spouses’ families.

Roloff didn’t share her plans for Christmas with the inquiring fans, but her traditional family celebration photos will cue them in on whether Matt joins the table.