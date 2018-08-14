Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Spark Engagement Rumors With New Instagram Snap

Another swing and a miss for Little People, Big World fans who are on the lookout for the engagement of Amy Roloff and her boyfriend Chris Marek.

The couple is regularly the subject of engagement rumors, but a recent photo of the two at Marek’s birthday celebration had fans itching for their wedding jumping the gun yet again. In the group photo Roloff posted Saturday, she looks happy holding her beau’s hand at a restaurant, captioning the snap, “Celebrating this awesome guy -Chris – birthday with Randy, Alicia, Art and Lisa. Friendship is one of the best gifts. Happy Birthday Chris! 😊🎉❤️🍰🎈😊”

The ring on Roloff’s right hand, which naturally appears on the left side of the photo, led many fans to think she was wearing some telling new jewellery on “that” finger.

“Are you engaged? I noticed the ring,” one fan asked.

“I notice a ring on your finger!!!” another added.

But other fans were quick to point out that they were simply mistaking the hand the ring was on.

“Wrong hand!” one other fan responded.

The couple first got together soon after Amy and ex-husband Matt Roloff finalized their divorce in 2016, and has been enjoying what she has coined “Amy’s Second Act” together, skydiving and going on motorcycle trips across the country. Much of that was captured during the most recent season of the TLC series. But she’s made it clear she isn’t quite ready to commit to another marriage just yet.

“I never thought I’d be dating as a grandma,” she told the camera during the recent season, adding that while she’d love a”lifetime” relationship, she wasn’t looking to make things so permanent with Marek yet.

At 53, she added that she’s just looking to get back out there and experience new things.

“I think what I like about Chris is he likes doing new things and he’s adventurous,” she said. “I don’t really remember doing a lot of that with Matt.”

And as Matt has also moved on with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, Amy’s sons Jeremy and Zach have adopted Marek as a new part of their life.

“Chris seems like a good guy,” Zach said in the most recent season of the series. “He seems pretty straight, level-headed, not fake. That’s why I like him, because he doesn’t try to be my best friend. He’s not overly aggressive. He’s cordial, and he’s just a normal dude.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff