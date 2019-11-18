Amy Roloff Is All Smiles on Cozy Date Night With Fiance Chris Marek

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff was all smiles with her fiance Chris Marek on Friday night while out on a date. The two went out for dinner and a movie and had a “good time” as always. Roloff and Marek announced their engagement in September after three years of dating. On Sunday, Roloff shared a photo of the couple sitting in a booth, with Roloff holding a glass of wine and Marek smiling behind her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Nov 17, 2019 at 9:08am PST

“It’s Friday and we made it a date night! Woohoo! Nothing like looking at furniture… and then dinner and a movie with my amazing man. A good time always Love him,” Roloff wrote.

She included the hashtags “date night,” “story of Amy R. and Chris M.” and “life moments.”

The new photo came a few days after Roloff shared an emotional caption on Instagram, looking back at the difficult past three months. While getting engaged was a happy moment, she was also saddened by the death of her mother, Patricia Knight, who passed away at age 86. Roloff is also in the process of moving to a new house.

“A lot has happened in the last almost 3 months in my world. Whew! Many different emotions from happy and elated to sad and stressful,” Roloff wrote. “From my birthday, to getting engaged and going to be a grandma very soon again to my Mom passing away, her memorial service in Michigan, and the length of time, much longer than thought, it’s taking to move out of the farm house to dealing with contractors in a new house.”

Roloff later wrote that she has learned to “give myself a little grace,” which helps her realize how much she already has to be grateful for.

“I’m engaged to a wonderful awesome guy, I’m a grandma, I have a little time to get to take to move into a new house, I miss my Mom a lot but the abundant memories I have of her will always be with me and those memories will help me continue to try and be my best each day,” she wrote. “Faith, hope, grace and love have been what has lifted me up all my life, and did during these last few months with all of these mixed emotions and life moments. November… with Thanksgiving coming up it’s a month that reminds me how much I have to be thankful for, when life is going amazingly wonderful, just blah or stressful, I still have a lot to be thankful for.”

Roloff announced in September that Marek popped the question, and she said yes. She told PEOPLE she was surprised and never thought she would get married again.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” she said at the time. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Roloff is reportedly moving to a new home that has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and covers 3,767 square feet. She will be the sole owner, but she hinted that Marek will be moving in with her.

Roloff was previously married to Matt Roloff. After they split in 2016, she began dating Marek.

Photo credit: Getty Images