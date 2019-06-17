Amy Duggar Thanks Husband and ‘Daddy-to-Be’ in New Photo, Reveals She’s Taking ‘Personal Time’ Away

Amy (Duggar) King took a moment on Father’s Day to thank her husband Dillon King, who has helped her remain strong following the death of Grandma Mary Duggar.

On Sunday, King, the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to her husband, whom she married in September of 2015 and whom she is currently expecting her first child with.

Alongside the message, King shared a sweet photo of herself and her husband.

“Thankful for this daddy-to- be- who has been so loving and so patient with me this week,” she captioned the post. “He has been working at 3130 while I have been taking some personal time away.”

“Our plans to celebrate completely changed this week, instead of fishing with a fun picnic today we are mourning the loss of my sweet mema,” she continued. “It has been a very hard day and I couldn’t have gotten through it without you right there beside me.”

King went on to praise her husband for being “hilarious, determined, driven, faithful and caring.” She also addressed the upcoming expansion of their family, writing, “our little boy will have such a good Godly man to look up to in his life and I can’t wait till I see you hold him for the first time.”

“Thank you for wiping away my tears, and for always being there for me through the amazing times and the devastating times,” she concluded. “I just adore you.”

King’s post came more than a month after she and her husband announced that they are expecting their first child together and less than a week after the Duggar family made the heartbreaking announcement that Mary, who had appeared on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, had passed away at the age of 78.

Reflecting on the loss on social media, King had stated that she was “at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out.”

“I loved her so much,” she added. “She helped raise me, we did everything together. We’ve been on countless trips, we had lunch together 3 times a week, and if we weren’t together we were either texting or calling each other. She was so supportive and was so excited to meet our little guy.”

Although the circumstances surrounding Mary’s death had initially been unclear, it was later reported that she died of an accidental drowning.