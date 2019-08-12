Amy Duggar Reveals Beautiful Baby Bump Photo, Gives Heartfelt Reason Behind Featured Dress

Amy (Duggar) King is keeping her Grandma Mary Duggar close to her heart throughout her pregnancy journey. On Saturday, King, the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, took to Instagram with a new pregnancy update, sharing a photo of herself wearing a gorgeous white gown that her late grandmother had purchased for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy King (@amyrachelleking) on Aug 9, 2019 at 8:10am PDT

“I’m so ready for this new amazing, challenging, messy and unbelievably beautiful chapter….” she began the caption.

“This dress has special meaning.. my Gma and I went shopping in June. We found this beautiful dress… but decided it was a little pricey so I told her ” let’s wait on it!” she continued. “My mom and Gma came over the next night for dinner and yep you guessed it… she had bought me that dress! I was so surprised! To make a long story short… I had this dress in my closet for a while.”

Grandma Mary passed away on June 9 of an accidental drowning in her swimming pool at her home in Springdale, Arkansas at the age of 78. In her post, King wrote that “the month of June was devastating, July was hard and it’s just taking time to adjust to this new life without her.”

King went on to reveal that when planning what to wear for her maternity photoshoot, she kept coming back to the dress her grandmother had purchased her.

“I knew I had a maternity shoot with Lou coming up and I wanted to wear this dress! I looked at the tag… and realized my Gma bought me an XS!!! Y’all, I squeezed, wiggled my way into this thing!” she wrote. “7 months pregnant and I’m darn proud of it!”

“I just love the fact that even though she is no longer with us I have so many memories of her that I love sharing them with all of you,” she concluded.

Since her grandmother’s death, she has never been far from King’s mind. In an Instagram post earlier this month, the Counting On cousin shared a photo of herself sitting the staircase where she and her grandmother would often have conversations.

In an earlier post shared just after Mary’s passing, King wrote that her “best friend passed away.”

“I’m at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out. I loved her so much. She helped raise me, we did everything together,” King wrote. “We’ve been on countless trips, we had lunch together 3 times a week, and if we weren’t together we were either texting or calling each other.”

After tying the knot in 2015, King and her husband Dillon King announced in April that they are expecting their first child together. In July, they revealed that their little one on the way will be named Daxton Ryan.