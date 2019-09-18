‘America’s Got Talent’: Who Will Win?

The night is finally here as fans of America’s Got Talent are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the two-part season finale. By the end of the evening, there will be a new champion crowned as the NBC hit competition wraps up its 14th season. After an exhilarating first night, fans are even more curious as to who will come out on top.

The finalists include Kodi Lee, Benicio Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service. Someone from that group will claim the $1 million prize and the opportunity to headline the stage show, America’s Got Talent Live, that will run in Las Vegas in November.

Lee has remained a strong contender from the get-go. He continued his strong performance throughout the season on Tuesday when he delivered a heartwarming rendition of Freya Ridings’ “Lost Without You.” The effort was so good that it brought tears to the audience and struck a chord with judge Simon Cowell.

“One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever, ever heard,” Cowell said. “That was as good as I’ve ever heard.”

Aside from Lee, the spotlight hasn’t been too bright for youngster Emanne Beasha. The 11-year-old belted out an Italian opera song, “La Mamma Morta,” that proved just how powerful of a singer she is in the competition.

She drew high praise from all three judges, including Julianne Hough who was blown away by her range.

“You just took us all to another planet, because that was other-worldly,” Hough said.

Also having a shining moment on Tuesday was the group, The Detroit Youth Choir. They went back into the archives and re-performed their audition song, “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

The performance showed just how far they have come in the show.

“I don’t see a choir, I see a group of individuals who throughout this entire competition have done anything you possibly can with enthusiasm, friendship, talent, personality,” Cowell said. “You represent the city, you have meant so much to us, and this is going to be such a tough competition tonight.”

Prior to the season finale airing, Hough told PEOPLE just how competitive the finalists are and how difficult it will be for America to pick just one winner.

She explained how the artists have “been giving us a full catalog of their goodness and what they have to offer for their Vegas show.” She joked that she’s thankful the decision ultimately isn’t up to her.

“It’s going to be really difficult because everybody was so amazing,” she said. “I don’t know even know who’s gonna go and who’s not.”

During the finale, fans will also get a surprise performance from Cher along with the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus and the aforementioned Macklemore.

America’s Got Talent will air its finale on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.