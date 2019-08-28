‘America’s Got Talent’: Watch Detroit Youth Choir Perform Stunning Carrie Underwood Cover

America’s Got Talent started things off the right way: With beautiful rendition of a Carrie Underwood song. The NBC reality competition series hosted the third and final night of the live quarter finals, with 12 acts vying for seven spots at next week’s semifinals. Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer pick, the Detroit Youth Choir kicked things off with an impressive performance of a Carrie Underwood favorite.

The night started on an emotional note as Crews got choked up as he introduced the choir group.

The kids took the stage following an emotional introduction package, and performed a cover of the country music star’s “The Champion.” The performance left many in the audience and the judges’ panel in shock, inspiring a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

The judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough showered the group with compliments following the performance, while also shining a spotlight on group director Anthony T. White for his hard work.

“You are bloody fantastic, and actually better tonight than your first audition,” Simon said, after saying that their pre-taped introduction should be enough for the group to get the votes to move on.

Fans of the NBC series took to Twitter to praise the group’s performance, as others hoped to gather enough votes to secure the choir’s safety.

Fans will remember Crews giving his Golden Buzzer to the group comprised of inner-city kids between the ages of 8 and 18, with a 21-year-old choir director White.

“Every young woman and man on this stage represents me and where I came from,” Crews said at the time.

“Our mission is to show the young people from Detroit can be somebody,” White said during their first performance. “We give [the kids] something positive to come and be a part of. We can take that little bit of talent, pour some water on it and grow it.”

America’s Got Talent will announce the 12 acts to make it to the semifinals Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The winning acts will join 14 acts already confirmed for the semifinals: Impressionist Greg Morton, acrobatic trio Messoudi Brothers, vocal group Voices of Service, singer Ansley Burns, blacklight painter Alex Dowis, singer Luke Islam, singer/pianist Kodi Lee, singer/guitarist Chris Klafford, singer Robert Finley, comedian Ryan Niemiller, acrobatic dance group V. Unbeatable, light-up dance group Light Balance Kids, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

The series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.