'America's Got Talent': Sofia Vergara Uses Her Golden Buzzer on a Must-See Performer

Another judge pressed their Golden Buzzer during America's Got Talent on Tuesday night's episode. Sofia Vergara was blown away by singer Jimmie Herrod, who performed "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie. In fact, she was so impressed by his performance that she wasted no time in pressing her Golden Buzzer, sending Herrod straight through to the live shows.

Before his performance, Herrod, a 30-year-old from Portland, Oregon, explained that he teaches music. He also said that he decided to share his talents on the NBC show when the opportunity presented itself. It didn't take long for the judges — Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell — to take note of his impressive vocal chops. The Modern Family alum originally tried to trick Herrod into thinking that she wasn't pleased by his performance, as she did not stand up afterward (despite the rest of the panel and the audience doing so) and even said that she didn't "like it that much." But, Vergara was clearly still the most impressed of them all, as she pressed the highly-coveted Golden Buzzer.

Vergara wasn't the only one who was impressed by Herrod's performances. Viewers on Twitter were equally blown away.