'America's Got Talent': Sofia Vergara Uses Her Golden Buzzer on a Must-See Performer
Another judge pressed their Golden Buzzer during America's Got Talent on Tuesday night's episode. Sofia Vergara was blown away by singer Jimmie Herrod, who performed "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie. In fact, she was so impressed by his performance that she wasted no time in pressing her Golden Buzzer, sending Herrod straight through to the live shows.
Before his performance, Herrod, a 30-year-old from Portland, Oregon, explained that he teaches music. He also said that he decided to share his talents on the NBC show when the opportunity presented itself. It didn't take long for the judges — Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell — to take note of his impressive vocal chops. The Modern Family alum originally tried to trick Herrod into thinking that she wasn't pleased by his performance, as she did not stand up afterward (despite the rest of the panel and the audience doing so) and even said that she didn't "like it that much." But, Vergara was clearly still the most impressed of them all, as she pressed the highly-coveted Golden Buzzer.
.@sofiavergara is betting her bottom dollar on @JimmieHerrod as her #GoldenBuzzer this season! ✨ pic.twitter.com/XDtzxEu79l— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 23, 2021
Vergara wasn't the only one who was impressed by Herrod's performances. Viewers on Twitter were equally blown away.
.@JimmieHerrod 🌟 The very best I've ever heard ANYBODY sing that song!!!— 🐺Wolfx #MuzikkZøne🎶 #𝘛eam𝘋øll𝘕ATURE CoFounder (@DCordell2016) June 23, 2021
"Agree 100% im not a big fan of singers on this show, nor a huge fan of that song," one fan couldn't deny that Herrod's rendition of "Tomorrow" was astounding. "But best version ive ever heard of it and Golden Buzzer well deserved."
Wow sooo good!! I cant wait to hear him on something current 🔥🔥— Michelle Frissora (@mfry2014) June 23, 2021
"Great choice @SofiaVergara!!! It's suddenly like we never heard it sung by anyone before," another viewer wrote. "He totally *owned* the song. No other renditions come close in my mind. Almost unheard of for such an iconic song."
My jaw is still on the floor after that performance...that was PHENOMENAL!! ❤❤❤#AGT— Laurie (@ILTCwcfe) June 23, 2021
"That was a very beautiful performance. & I really loved what Sofia Vergara did," clearly, some fans enjoyed the fact that Vergara tried to pull a fast one on everyone. "Not just giving Jimmie the #GoldenBuzzer, but also making everyone think that she didn't really like Jimmie's performance. That was so good."
Now that gave me goose bumps and was golden buzzer worthy— WxVital (@WeathermanV) June 23, 2021
One fan thinks Herrod's going all the way to the end, as they wrote, "What a voice! Beautiful. He could be a Broadway star. He could win this. And btw he looks terrific for 30."
@JimmieHerrod #AGTAuditions #goldenbuzzer #Pride2021 pic.twitter.com/G1lc8Qbof5— Deborah L Baker🧘🏼♀️☮️✨🦋🌻💫 (@DeborahLBaker1) June 23, 2021
This Twitter user thinks that Herrod should head to Broadway, writing, "Fantastica! What a performance. A Broadway performance."
June 23, 2021
"That voice omg," another viewer noted. "That was flawless."
He is the next AGT WINNER!!!!👏👏👏— Nannie Orange🧓🍊❤️ (@NannieOrange) June 23, 2021
Fans were more than impressed by Herrod's vocals. Another fan of his wrote, "He has the most beautiful voice!! Worth a hundred GOLD BUZZERS!"