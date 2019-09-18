‘America’s Got Talent’ Season Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The America’s Got Talent season finale is less than two hours away, and we have all the details on how fans can watch it, what time it airs, and what channel to tune into. Wednesday night’s show will be a Part 2 of the season finale — when the live results are shared, revealing the winner of the competition — as Tuesday night’s Part 1 of the finale featured the competitors battling it out one last time. For those looking to watch the last episode of America’s Got Talent this season, you will want to turn your TV to NBC at 8 p.m. ET, as this is when the big show will kick off.

Additionally, if you are not someone whop watches live broadcast TV or cable, there are various streaming services with live TV options — such as Hulu and Sling TV — that may offer the option of streaming NBC live.

Hulu subscribers who have the regular version of the service will be able to stream the show as well, though it will not be made available until the following day.

It’s the night you’ve been waiting for. We crown a new winner TONIGHT at 8/7c during the #AGTFinale! pic.twitter.com/OTo9OYP62s — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 18, 2019

The acts who performed Tuesday include Emanne Beasha, Kodi Lee, the Detroit Youth Choir, Benicio Bryant, Light Balance Kids, Ryan Niemiller, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

They are all hoping to be crown the champion of Season 14 of America’s Got Talent, but only one of them will walk away the victor.

It’s anyone’s game, but the judges have their own predictions for tonight’s winner! 😉 pic.twitter.com/MsMROqHv7w — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 18, 2019

The results show will not be without it’s fair share of epic moments, however, as it was previously reveled that pop music icon Cher will be appearing on the show.

She’s not the only big name turning up though, as Billy Ray Cyrus will also be performing. The country singer will be doing a song with the Voices of Service.

Many fans of the show have been sharing their predictions for who they think will win, with one tweeting, “I would vote for @ChoirAfrica! They have the entire South Africa backing them! They made us proud and proud to be South African. Love you guys! Ke a le boga! God loves you.”

Tune in tonight to see who the AGT Season 14 champ will be!

