‘America’s Got Talent’: Mel B and Heidi Klum Leaving Ahead of Season 14

America’s Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Mel B are both leaving the hit NBC reality competition show for its upcoming 14th season.

NBC announced Monday that actress Gabrielle Union and former Dancing With The Stars pro Julianne Hough will replace Klum and Mel B, while Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell will stay on. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, who is now hosting the America’s Got Talent: The Champions, will replace Tyra Banks as the new host.

“Our millions of longtime viewers have already embraced Terry as the host of AGT: The Champions, and we are excited to welcome Gabrielle and Julianne to the AGT family,” Trish Kinane, President of Entertainment Programming, Fremantle North America, said in a statement. “They are ready to bring a new level of expertise, energy, entertainment and fun to our judging panel.”

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, added. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.”

Klum and Mel B joined AGT together for Season 8, back in 2013. They also joined Mandel and Cowell for The Champions this winter.

Klum likely left the show to focus on a new reality show on Amazon Prime Video. The reality series will reunite Klum with her Project Runway co-host Tim Gunn. In the show, which is still untitled, the two will try to find fresh talent.

According to Amazon, the new series “will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity. Additionally, Amazon Fashion will create a stoppable experience for viewers.”

As for Mel B, the Spice Girls singer is still involved in legal action involving ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. She will also be taking part in the Spice Girls reunion shows in the U.K. this June.

The AGT changes are not a complete surprise, but it was previously rumored that Mandel would also be leaving.

“The word on the street is they are replacing all AGT judges except Simon [Cowell],” a source told Page Six last month. “It started with [talk about replacing] Mel B and now it’s everyone.”

AGT: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC