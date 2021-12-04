America’s Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.

Sadly, this was too late and family tells TMZ that Phillips turned worse and was “battling the disease at home Thanksgiving week.” Despite wellness checks from family, he grew worse the day before Thanksgiving and refused to go to the hospital. His excuse was that he just needed more sleep, though it became the last thing he told family before his passing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Phillips’ girlfriend and her nurse mother went to check in on the reality alum on Thanksgiving Day and discovered him dead. Sadly, his father is also battling the disease in the hospital on a ventilator.

Phillips first appeared on season 4 of America’s Got Talent, only to be eliminated early. He returned during season 12 and ended up eliminated right before the quarterfinals. Phillips’ band, Mettal Maffia, confirmed his death on Twitter. “It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend. It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it,” the statement reads. “Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss. We miss you brother, every second of every minute, of every day. Thank you for teaching us all to laugh a little more. Rock in Paradise.”

https://youtu.be/Snla2z9WPfs

The band is also working hard to craft a song in honor of Phillips. “We are going to write a song for Jay Jay. With no intent on direction or business being involved. Please leave only three words that describe Jay Jay to you for us to try to include in the lyrics and inspiration of the song. Thank you,” the Facebook post reads.

Phillips is the latest AGT talent to pass away or face hardship in 2021. Rest in peace.