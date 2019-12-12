‘America’s Got Talent’: Gabrielle Union Defends Her Hairstyles Reportedly Criticized for Being ‘Too Black’ Ahead of Show Exit

Gabrielle Union is not letting criticism get her down amid her controversial firing from America’s Got Talent. The L.A.’s Finest star proudly boasts about her hair on social media Thursday after reports that NBC allegedly complained to her about her hairstyles being “too black” for the audience.

One week after her hairstylist Larry Sims defended her by posting a series of her best hair looks on the show, Union shared the same clip along with a lengthy caption about self love.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Unapologetically me. Be comfortable and confident with your whole ass self. It might give others the fluuuxxx but never stop being you. You can shine on your own terms. And if you got something to say [shrug emoji] I dont take notes rooted in anti-blackness. I love me as i am,” Union wrote in the caption along with the slideshow, which included photos of herself wearing sky-high ponytails, bobs and twisted up-dos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Dec 12, 2019 at 11:07am PST

Fans and celebrities took to the comments section to shower Union with compliments on her stunning looks.

“We love you as you are too! STAN!” Styling Hollywood star Adair Curtis wrote.

“Always love your looks[fire emoji],” one fan commented.

“To say you’re stunning understates the many and varied ways you’re beautiful. What a gift it is to watch you shine [clapping hands emoji],” another fan wrote.

“But you look oh so perfect!!!! And not aging at all btw …” another user pointed out.

Sims first shared the clip last week, writing in the caption: “Too Black? Nag… She’s FLAWLESS!!!”

News broke in late November that Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough would not return for the show’s upcoming 15th season. The pair joined the show in Season 14, replacing Mel B and Heidi Klum. The news turned to controversy after Variety posted a report claiming Union had been fired after expressing concerns over racially insensitive situations on the Simon Cowell-created series.

The report claimed both female judges were given “excessive notes” on their appearance, including the comment about Union’s hair.

A spokesperson for NBC and production company Fremantle previously responded to the claims with a statement to PEOPLE shortly after the reports surfaced: “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT‘s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

Union met with NBC and AGT production company Fremantle and Syco Entertainment in a “5-hour” meeting that led to the opening of an official investigation on the show’s working environment behind the scenes.