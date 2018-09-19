‘America’s Got Talent’: See the Top 10 Finalists

The votes are in, and it’s time for America’s Got Talent to crown its season 13 winner!

On Wednesday, the NBC reality talent show will air the second half of its finale at 8 p.m. ET, revealing the winner of America’s vote and the $1 million prize.

After last night’s all-around stunning performances from the Top 10 finalists, it will definitely be a close call in the eclectic mix of musicians, comedians and acrobatic performers.

Perhaps judge Simon Cowell said it best Tuesday: “Of all the finals, this is the most open. … I think some of you tonight are going to have life-changing moments.”

But whose life will be changed the most Wednesday? Keep scrolling to meet all the talented performers competing for the ultimate prize this season.

Courtney Hadwin

At only 14 years old, singer Courtney Hadwin has had buzz surrounding her name all season, even winning judge Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer in the auditioning process after an incredible performance of “Hard to Handle” by Otis Redding.

The British national has the heart of a rock star, it’s clear, drawing comparisons to Janis Joplin all season. But were her spirited performances enough to win over America?

Michael Ketterer

The pediatric mental health nurse with the voice of an angel, Michael Ketterer has been one to watch all season as even Cowell was forced to admit his talent is one for the ages.

Cowell even asked country legend Garth Brooks to collaborate with Ketterer after he destroyed the stage with a cover of Miley Cyrus’ “When I Look at You,” a request Brooks teased he would be willing to accommodate ahead of the finale! The 40-year-old has won over Cowell and Brooks clearly, but has he won over the voters?

Brian King Joseph

Brian King Joseph has been bringing the heat to the America’s Got Talent stage with his violin and spirited performances all season, performing covers of Fall Out Boy’s “Centuries” and Kanye West’s “Heartless” that have left music lovers of all kinds looking at the violin a whole new way.

Will the virtuoso’s covers be enough to draw in America’s vote?

Shin Lim

Shin Lim has been blowing viewers’ minds, and those of the judges, all season! The 26-year-old magician has wowed audiences with his close-up magic skills, even earning a gasp from the judging table during the live finale performance with a trick he admitted he had barely been able to practice.

Win or lose, Lim plans to perform as part of The Illusionists magic group following the finale, but it would surely be a big bump for him if he walked away with the $1 million!

Samuel J. Comroe

The Los Angeles comedian hasn’t shied away from embracing his Tourettes Syndrome during this season of AGT, earning some serious belly laughs while taking on stereotypes, relationships and life in his family in his sets.

Comroe almost saw the end of his AGT journey in the semifinals, but America make sure to vote him back into the finale with a Dunkin’ Save.

Vicki Barbolak

Vicki Barbolak has been making viewers laugh all season with her Trailer Nasty character, getting real in lightly raunchy sets all season while talking about dating, traveling and staying true to one’s self.

She even earned a standing ovation from the crowd and judges during the live finale performance when she stripped off her robe to reveal a floral swimsuit! But will Barbolak make “herstory” as she has hoped by being the first comedian to win AGT?

Duo Transcend

One of the most shocking moments of season 13 belongs to Duo Transcend, a married trapeze artist couple from Salt Lake City, Utah, when the husband dropped his wife in the judge’s cut round.

After making their way back to the finals, the two didn’t play it safe, however, and the couple’s fearless routines have earned them shocked reactions and a ton of applause from viewers and judges alike.

Zurcaroh

Austrian acrobatic group Zurcaroh could also walk home with a historic win if their gravity-defying acts managed to net them enough votes in the finale!

With stunning costumes, a wide variety of performers and the support of Tyra Banks, the dance group could be the first to walk away with the $1 million. But will it be enough?

Glennis Grace

Glennis Grace may never have earned a Golden Buzzer during her time on this season, but the 40-year-old singer from the Netherlands is definitely a fan favorite.

Grace has taken on some seriously dramatic pieces throughout the season, putting her own take on Whitney Houston and The Greatest Showman. But will her fan base be enough to carry her through to the end?

Daniel Emmet

An opera singer with a voice much more mature than his 20 years alive might suggest, Emmet has taken on some serious risks during his time on AGT this season, from turning Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” into a hymn.

These risks don’t always pay off, but his talent is so that even his misses are something to watch. Will his unusual choices be enough to win him the $1 million?

Part two of the America’s Got Talent finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

