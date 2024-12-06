‘America’s Got Talent’ Alum’s Death Leaves Questions: Kabir Singh Was 39

Comedian and former America’s Got Talent semifinalist Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh has died. Singh passed away at the age of 39 on Wednesday, Dec. 4, law enforcement sources told TMZ Thursday. His fiancée also confirmed the Season 16 contestant’s passing to PEOPLE, with a friend stating that he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

At this time, Singh’s cause of death is unclear, though police said they believe he died of natural causes. Singh reportedly had a history of health issues, the details of which are unclear. Authorities are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine his cause of death. The comic was believed to have been in San Francisco at the time of his passing. Further information is not available at this time.

“It’s My Deepest Regrets to let Everyone Know that Kabir Singh has passed away,” Singh’s friend, Jeremy Curry, wrote in remembrance of the comic in a Thursday Facebook post. “He passed away peacefully in his sleep and this is the most devastating post I’ve posted….Services will be Saturday December 14 at 8:30 am @ Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward… Please keep his family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers….I Love you bro.”

In the months leading up to his passing, Singh had taken his comedic talents to the road, touring the United States with performances at comedy clubs and theaters over the past year. He most recently performed a sold-out show in Manteca, California on Nov. 2, according to his final Instagram post, where he wrote, “Manteca ! Show Number 1 = Sold The F– Out – So get your ass to the 9:30 Show at Deaf Puppies Comedy Club TONIGHT for the last Available Show of the weekend !”

Singh first rose to fame when he competed on Season 16 of America’s Got Talent in 2021. His stand-up comedy skills brought him all the way to the semi-finals of the popular NBC series before he was eliminated, with only Simon Cowell buzzing for him. However, Cowell told him, per the Daily Mail, that he was “not very great and I just thought giving you a buzz, it kind of made the act better weirdly.” Fellow judge Howie Mandel consoled him by acknowledging that comedy was difficult, while Heidi Klum quipped, “I’m married, it’s not going to happen, but you are very cute.” Magician Dustin Tavella ultimately the season.

Although Singh didn’t take the crown, the comedian continued to perform in the years that followed. He was featured on Comedy Central’s Stand Up Revolution, Family Guy, and the BBC, per his Instagram and IMDb bios.

News of his passing sparked a wave of tributes, with one fan writing on his last Instagram post, “RIP to one funny ass dude! You were so fun to watch and I am so honored I had that opportunity you will be missed.”