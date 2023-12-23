Charlie Sheen Reportedly Assaulted at Malibu Home

Charlie Sheen had a very scary encounter at his own home ahead of the holidays. NBC News reports that the Two and a Half Men alum was attacked at his home in Malibu after a neighbor forced her way in on Wednesday. According to a department statement, LA County Sheriff's deputies responded to the actor's home around 1 p.m. "regarding a battery/disturbance call." The sheriff also added that "deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault."

47-year-old Electra Shrock "was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary." She was set to appear in court on Friday, but as of now, no updates have been released. According to the LA Times, Schrock had pleaded no contest to misdemeanor elder abuse earlier this year. So far, no motive has been released in regards to the recent attack.

More information on the attack has not been released, but reportedly, Sheen was thankfully not injured or taken to the hospital. According to his neighbor, Mandana Brenden, the actor is "really mellow and really, really nice. I see him at the mailbox all the time. He's always with his son." Representatives for Sheen did not respond to a request from the LA Times.

Without any news from Schrock's arraignment, it's unclear if she will still be Sheen's neighbor. Whether she moves or he moves. Details moving forward will likely be known once more details emerge. The good news is that Sheen is okay, and no one else was seriously harmed. Hopefully, with Christmas coming up, the actor will be able to relax following the attack and enjoy the holidays with friends and family.

Sheen has been doing well lately. He recently revealed an impressive sobriety milestone, noting that next month will mark six years of being sober. Meanwhile, on the TV front, he can be seen in Max's new comedy Bookie. It marked a reunion for Sheen and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre following their public fallout on the CBS sitcom. The reunion has been a long time coming and was a pleasant surprise when it was first announced earlier this year. He also reunited with former co-star Angus T. Jones, who appeared in the series premiere in a scene that referenced the Two and a Half Men pilot episode. All eight episodes of Bookie can be streamed now on Max.