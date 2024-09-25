'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Eduardo Xol Dead After Stabbing

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star Eduardo Xol is dead after a shocking stabbing. The TV personality, 58. passed away on Sept. 20 at Desert Regional Medical Center more than a week after police found him injured in a in Palm Springs, Calif. apartment.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office announced the news on Tuesday, Sept. 24, revealing that Xol, who is best known for his work on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Season 2, had died at 12:19 p.m. after being brought to the hospital in serious but stable condition on Sept. 10.

(Photo: Eduardo Xol on 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.' - Extreme Makeover: Home Edition)

The Palm Springs Police Department had previously reported receiving a call from a man requesting help in the 400 block of East Arenas Road, according to local newspaper The Desert Sun. When officers arrived at the apartment from which the call had originated, they found Xol, who told police he had been stabbed. He did not identify his attacker, police said.

Officers later arrested Richard Joseph Gonzales, 34, of Cathedral City, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the stabbing. Gonzalez got law enforcement's attention when he called police at 9:13 a.m. the morning after Xol's attack, claiming to have been assaulted himself. Officers determined after additional investigation that Gonzales was their suspect in Xol's stabbing, and Gonzales was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio to be held without bail as police request murder charges be brought against him.

Xol's friends have begun to pay tribute on social media. Richard Pérez-Feria wrote on Instagram that it was "nearly incomprehensible" to be saying goodbye to Xol. "When I first learned that Eduardo Xol had passed, I went numb. It was impossible to process that information as it didn't square with my thousands of experiences with him," he wrote. "Please don't ask me how or why at this point...what matters most is who he was: A talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son and partner."

"The millions of laughs, hopes and secrets we shared remain at the fore of my thoughts," he continued. "I want to honor my dear friend and celebrate his life as one that mattered to so many. He certainly mattered to me. Sending healing love at this horrific time to his circle of friends and family who loved him so. Sadly, tomorrow isn't promised. Love each other. Rest in peace, Eduardo."