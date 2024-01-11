Food Network Star Darnell Ferguson Arrested on Strangulation, Burglary Charges

Food Network star Darnell 'SuperChef" Ferguson was arrested on multiple charges, including double felony counts, after he allegedly illegally entered a woman's home and strangled and threatened to kill her. Ferguson was booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections on Tuesday on charges including strangulation, burglary, and terroristic threatening, among others, according online booking records show. He has since pleaded not guilty.

Ferguson's arrest stemmed from an incident detailed in a complaint that lead to an emergency protection order entered and granted on Jan. 2. According to the documents, per WHAS11, the former Louisville restaurateur after entering a woman's home illegally, Ferguson began yelling at the victim and punching the walls, causing damage to the home. At one point, he grabbed the victim by her neck with both hands and began choking her while also threatening to kill her. The victim told authorities that she couldn't breathe and lost consciousness, and when she woke up, she was on the floor. Ferguson had allegedly ripped off her shorts and demanded to see the woman's private area. The victim told authorities that Ferguson told her she was his and no one else's. Local authorities told the outlet that Ferguson left the home with the victim's stolen credit card, debit card, and ID. The victim suffered redness, scratches, and pain to her neck, as well as a scratch to her upper thigh.

Food Network sensation Darnell 'SuperChef' Ferguson accused of threatening to kill woman, ripping off her shorts https://t.co/FUT1iCtFh2 — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) January 10, 2024

"In all our cases, we try to be transparent with the public and media," the St. Matthews Police Department said in a statement. "Given the sensitive nature of domestic violence incidents and the fact this is still an open investigation, we are restricted in the details which can be released regarding the circumstances and information about the victim."

Ferguson was booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections on Tuesday shortly before 4 p.m., according to the booking log for Louisville Metro Corrections. He faces multiple charges, including felony burglary and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor assault, terroristic threatening, menacing, criminal mischief, and theft. During an arraignment at the Jefferson County District Court on Wednesday, Ferguson pleaded not guilty. He was released on $10,000 and ordered not to contact the victim.

Ferguson is a celebrity chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur, according to his profile on the Food Network website. He has appeared on a number of Food Network series, appearing as a frequent judge on Chopped and Guy's Grocery Games and having competed on three seasons of Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions. He recently co-hosted Season 25 of Worst Cooks in America alongside Anne Burrell in 2023, and currently hosts Season 2 of Superchef Grudge Match, which began airing in December.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.