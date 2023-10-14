'America's Got Talent' Contestant Sues Over Stunt That Left Him a Paraplegic

America's Got Talent: Extreme contestant Jonathan Goodwin recently filed a lawsuit over the accident from the show that left him paraplegic. According to Deadline, Goodwin was lucky to survive the stunt and is blaming "lax safety standards" on the reality competition for the incident.

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court named Fremantle Media North America, Syco Entertainment, Marathon Productions and NBC Universal as defendants in the lawsuit. The stunt itself saw Goodwin attempting to escape from a straitjacket while suspended close to 40 feet in the air between two cars. Obviously the stunt is supposed to see Goodwin escape the ordeal before the cars smash, but something went wrong and Goodwin was crushed.

An explosion followed, burning the set and the contestant before he was rushed to the hospital. Goodwin had a dislocated spinal cord, internal organ damage that included losing a kidney, fractures all over and third-degree burns. GMA included footage of the stunt and spoke with Goodwin about the ordeal.

"I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear... because I was protected by love," Goodwin said. NBC shelved the reality spin-off after 4 episodes, leaving only the original series. The lawsuit is seeking damages for negligence and "peculiar risk."

Goodwin has shared a lot of his journey on social media, even posting in the days after the accident to thank those who reached out after the frightening ordeal. "You can't say you don't get out what you put in. Ive tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good. A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn... and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn't even think would know or remember me... has just been astonishing," he wrote. "I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future.. but thank you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver."