‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Michael Ketterer Will Not Be Charged After Domestic Violence Arrest

Michael Ketterer, the America's Got Talent finalist who was arrested last week on domestic violence charges, will not be charged by the Los Angeles Attorney's Office, TMZ reports.

The office told the news outlet that it declined to file charges against the singer and has instead opted to hold a City Attorney hearing, which is reportedly often used as an alternative to criminal prosecution for low-level crimes.

During the hearing, he will receive counseling on domestic violence, violence prevention and will be warned of consequences for any repeat violations.

The office reportedly decided a hearing would be the best route after looking at the evidence in his case.

As previously reported, Ketterer's arrest already cost him his upcoming performance with Garth Brooks, who asked the AGT singer to perform at his sold-out Notre Dame Stadium show on Oct. 20. The country music legend told his fans that he spoke with Ketterer and the two decided it would be best if he did not perform.

"Called him this weekend, we talked. We decided it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and not perform there," Brooks said on his Facebook Live show. "That family will figure it out and find it within themselves, and of course the good Lord, and figure it out. Michael Ketterer will not be at Notre Dame."

When a fan asked Brooks if he planned to record "Courage to Love," the song he wrote for Ketterer, Brooks said he'd "fix" the demo version and "get it out."

"I'll tell you what, we'll just stick it in the system," Brooks said of the song. "What we should do, how do we get it to the people? Here's the deal: it's a demo. It's just something you write for somebody else. So it doesn't even sound like me, it doesn't sound like me at all. But we can fix this demo and get it out because the main thing is the song and its message."

Ketterer was arrested last Thursday, Sept. 20 in Hollywood, a day after the America's Got Talent finale aired. The 41-year-old reportedly got into an argument with his wife, who police officers saw a red mark on when they responded to the scene.

Although his wife did not want to press charges, Ketterer was arrested and released on $50,000 bail. He later told TMZ that the arrest was a "misunderstanding" but admitted to getting into an argument with his wife at their hotel room.

Ketterer, who is a pediatric mental health nurse and dad of six from Knoxville, Tennessee, performed the new song written by Brooks during the finale. In an episode two weeks before the finale, judge Simon Cowell asked Brooks to write a song for him, and Brooks obliged, along with inviting Ketterer to the Notre Dame concert.

"We're going to suit you up with a band. We're going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you've ever played for before, and they're going to be pulling for you like no other. This is going to be good," Brooks said in a Facebook Live video.