'America's Got Talent' Fans Have Thoughts on Kelly Clarkson Replacing Simon Cowell
NBC recruited Kelly Clarkson to step in for Simon Cowell in this week's America's Got Talent live episodes after Cowell broke part of his back. The former American Idol judge took a scary fall on Saturday while testing a new electric bike at his home in Malibu, California. Fans embraced Clarkson stepping in, especially since she has plenty of experience with talent shows. She has been a coach on NBC's The Voice since 2018.
On Monday, Clarkson shared the news with fans on Twitter, assuring everyone that "someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat" on America's Got Talent Tuesday night. Clarkson also posted the news on Instagram, where countless fans shared their excitement. "Holy crap! Another job! Kelly is doing ALL the jobs!" one fan wrote. "M’am ain’t you busy enough," another fan joked.
Cowell was hurt when he fell off the new electric bike he was testing at home Saturday. He spent six hours in surgery Saturday evening. "He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," his representative said Sunday. Cowell later offered fans "some good advice" on Twitter, reminding them that it is important to read the manual before trying an electric bike for the first time. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages," the reality TV star wrote. "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon."
Cool! One step closer to being the— Donald Lambert (@dlambertjr) August 10, 2020
N othing
B ut
C larkson
Network 😜🤪🤩
America's Got Talent Season 15 is down to 44 contestants, and 11 acts are scheduled to perform Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the acts will learn if they are moving on in a one-hour episode, during which fans can save one of the contestants. Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum are the remaining regular judges, with Terry Crews hosting. "The amazingly talented [Clarkson] will be filling in this week for Simon (get well soon!)," Crews wrote on Instagram. "Watch and vote TOMORROW during the first AGT Live show of the season!"prevnext
I am so glad you are sitting in for Simon! That is amazing!!! He made the perfect choice!! Simon, I really wish you a speedy recovery! Take it easy a broken back in a few places is nothing to play around with! #AGT— I❤️NYMets! (@MindiSchulman) August 11, 2020
great choice NBC. Best wishes for full recovery Simon!!! From one Kelly C to another, you’ll be amazing!!!! Can’t wait to watch!!!— kelly larkin (@Kc91me) August 11, 2020
Omg Poor Simon, I hope he will be ok. Sending healing vibes and light his way. You will be fabulous kelly, standing in for Simon. So much fun!!!!! Be well simon!!!♡♡♡♡♡— JewellsHappyLife (@jewells799) August 11, 2020
That's great, I think Kelly will make a great judge. My thoughts and prayers go out to Simon Cowell. May he have a fast full recovery.— Laurie Lanahan-Rice (@LanahanRice) August 10, 2020
Bahahahahaha I love you so much. Please do a british accent from time to time...I’m sure Simon will appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/9wNHYlUaaF— Nettey Farol (@Nettey128) August 10, 2020