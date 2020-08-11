'America's Got Talent' Fans Have Thoughts on Kelly Clarkson Replacing Simon Cowell

NBC recruited Kelly Clarkson to step in for Simon Cowell in this week's America's Got Talent live episodes after Cowell broke part of his back. The former American Idol judge took a scary fall on Saturday while testing a new electric bike at his home in Malibu, California. Fans embraced Clarkson stepping in, especially since she has plenty of experience with talent shows. She has been a coach on NBC's The Voice since 2018.

On Monday, Clarkson shared the news with fans on Twitter, assuring everyone that "someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat" on America's Got Talent Tuesday night. Clarkson also posted the news on Instagram, where countless fans shared their excitement. "Holy crap! Another job! Kelly is doing ALL the jobs!" one fan wrote. "M’am ain’t you busy enough," another fan joked.

Cowell was hurt when he fell off the new electric bike he was testing at home Saturday. He spent six hours in surgery Saturday evening. "He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," his representative said Sunday. Cowell later offered fans "some good advice" on Twitter, reminding them that it is important to read the manual before trying an electric bike for the first time. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages," the reality TV star wrote. "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon."