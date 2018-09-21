‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans React to Michael Ketterer Arrest: ‘Just Lost All Faith in Humanity’

America’s Got Talent fans are not taking the news of Michael Ketterer’s arrest for a suspected domestic violence situation very well.

The singer, who wowed fans and judge Simon Cowell throughout the 13th season of the NBC reality competition series, was arrested Thursday night after police were called when he and his wife were having an argument in Hollywood.

Ketterer was quickly released from jail after posting bail and his wife is reportedly not pressing charges, according to TMZ, though the case will still be investigated as a misdemeanor.

Fans of the NBC series took to Twitter to react to the shocking news, especially surprised by the circumstances behind the pediatric mental health nurse’s arrest.

“I just lost all faith in humanity,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Michael Ketterer was just arrested for domestic violence. He was the finalist where they kept showing his story of he and his wife adopting 5 foster children. Simon loved him. I doubt he will be signing him now. #AGT — Susan Smith (@susan1215) September 21, 2018

Ketterer became a standout contestant in the latest season of America’s Got Talent, catching the eye of judge Simon Cowell, who gave him his Golden Buzzer after one of his soulful performances.

Aside from his singing aspirations, Ketterer is a pediatric nurse living with his wife and six children, including biological daughter, Sophie, and five sons adopted from foster care.

At one point in the season Ketterer even brought Cowell to tears when he did a rendition of James Bay’s “Us.”

“As a dad, I can’t imagine [doing] what you’ve done, and the fact that you’re on this show and you really need this. You’re a really, really special guy,” Cowell said, his voice cracking with emotion and eyes welled up with tears at the time. “There’s’ just something about you.”

Banks praised Cowell for being open and vulnerable. “That was one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever seen from you, that vulnerability and that beauty,” she said. “That’s what a lot of people don’t know about Mr. Cowell, is that he is a big soft papa.”

Upon Cowell’s request, Ketterer got to perform an original song during Wednesday’s live finale written by Garth Brooks, who also invited the newcomer singer to perform at his sold-out show at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 20.

In the end, Ketterer finished the season in fifth place, though his career opportunities were just starting. We’ll have to wait and see how the arrest affects his rise to fame.