Skip the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition Line and Show Your Skills With PopCulture’s Contest

Do you have talent, but limited time?

PopCulture.com can get you to the front of the America’s Got Talent audition line this Jan. 13 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where you can show off your star power for NBC’s number one most popular reality TV show of the summer.

All you need to do is send a 30-second-or-less video of you performing your talent to Submissions@PopCulture.com by Jan. 9. Show us what you’ve got and you could soon be performing in front of judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell while PopCulture.com cameras chronicle your day!

The NBC show kicked off its nationwide search for the most talented American on Nov. 5 in Orlando, Florida, and will premiere in 2018. Winners of the competition will get a $1 million prize as well as a number of performance opportunities.

“America’s Got Talent continues to get bigger and better each and every year,” said AGT Executive Producer Sam Donnelly in a press release. “The show never fails to discover the best and most exciting acts the country has to offer. We literally change lives and make careers on the AGT stage. I encourage anyone who thinks they have a talent worth sharing to audition for this next season.”

America’s Got Talent contestants can be of any age and any talent. Throughout its 12 seasons, the reality show has jump-started careers in showbiz for acts such as singer Grace VanderWaal, ventriloquist Terry Fator and singer Jackie Evancho, all of whom have signed deals with major labels and venues that have catapulted them to stardom.

In season 12, 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer of Oklahoma City was crowned the America’s Got Talent champ, winning the $1 million grand prize and headlining the sold-out America’s Got Talent Live stage show inside the PH Showroom at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from Nov. 2-5.

You could be one of them! Just send your video to Submissions@PopCulture.com by Jan. 9. All travel and accommodations must be paid for by the winner of the contest, this prize is only to skip the line. Winners must agree to be filmed by PopCulture.com.

For more details on America’s Got Talent auditions, visit AGTAuditions.com. For show information, visit nbc.com/agt.

Photo credit: NBC