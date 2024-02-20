'American Pickers' Star Weds in Scenic Mountain Ceremony

American Pickers' Danielle Colby has tied the knot with her longtime partner Jeremy Scheuch. Colby and Scheuch were married in Puerto Rico at a picturesque and intimate ceremony.

The reality TV star, who kept the details of her wedding under wraps, has begun sharing some photos from her big day on Instagram. A joint post from the happily married couple shared a photo of the happily married couple from behind during the ceremony, with Colby wearing a light blue wedding gown.

With a bouquet of colorful flowers in her hands, she wore an intricate, bohemian headpiece. Keeping in line with Colby, Scheuch wore a darker blue suit. Colby wrote a lengthy caption alongside the picture, expressing her thoughts and feelings during the wedding.

"In this moment I was the happiest I have ever been," she wrote. "Standing on the edge of a mountain with my best friend, overlooking the vast ocean, surrounded by loving family and friends. In this moment I know deep in my heart that absolutely anything is possible, with this incredible human by my side."

"To add to that magic, my children Miles and Memphis were present with all their blessings. To multiply that magic, my dear friend @caribena_711 married us with her divine blessings. Our hearts are full, however … we were deeply missing Jeremy's family that are staying with his dad as he is fighting cancer. Their presence was a hole in our hearts but we felt their spirit with us. We are sending all our love and prayers his way and will be there soon to hold hands and share stories again."

Then, Colby thanked everyone who made her special day possible, from the photographer to the dressmaker. She concluded, "@jscheuch I love you the most #bestvalentinesdayever. Friends and family you may now post wedding pics." And they did, with attendee Jill Hopkins-Olewnik sharing various snapshots from the wedding on Instagram.

The couple are shown in the first photo locking lips after saying their "I dos." The crowd applauded as the couple exchanged their vows.

The next photo shows the antique expert showing off her bare backside and displaying her hip tattoo designs in her backless dress. As he posed in front of his new wife, Scheuch flashed a huge grin. "Yayyy," Hopkins-Olewnik captioned the post.

Scheuch posted a heartfelt post early in February revealing that the couple was getting married. He shared a sweet photo of the pair together, with Scheuch staring into the camera while his fiancee rested her head on his shoulder.

"I get to marry my best friend this month," he captioned, adding a red heart emoji. Additionally, the TV star confirmed their wedding month for February. "No, I get to marry MY best friend this month," Colby replied in response to the post in the comments section.

The two of them had been engaged since December 2020. Colby shares her two children, Miles and Memphis, with Chad Cushman, her first husband.

In late December 2023, the TV personality returned to American Pickers as co-host. For Season 25, Colby reunited with co-hosts Mike Wolfe, 60, Robbie Wolfe, 64, and new castmate "Jersey Jon" Szalay, 61.