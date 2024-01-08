'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Reveals Which 3 States He's Picking in Early 2024

After 15 years and 25 seasons, Mike Wolfe is still picking his way through America searching for hidden antiques and collectibles. Amid the premiere of American Pickers Season 25 in December, the History Channel star took to social media in late November to tease a few of the states he is picking in early 2024.

"Howdy Alabama, Louisiana & Mississippi! Hope you are fine and dandy because we're coming your way in FEBRUARY 2024," a post shared to Wolfe's official Facebook page on Nov. 27 read. "The pickers are on the hunt for large, junkie, historical, private collections with fascinating stories. If that's you or someone you know, don't hesitate to let us know! Be sure to include your name, city and state, phone number, and a brief description of your collection."

Wolfe is a life-long picker, having got his start at the age of 4, according to his History biography. He has since gone on to earn "a reputation as one of the country's foremost foragers." For Wolfe, "a picker's kind of like a nomad." Although Wolfe joked that he looks for "anything I can make a buck on," he also said he "looks for things with a story; things that fill in some of the blanks in the everyday history of America." Wolfe's passion is "preserving as much of small-town America as he can, finding old buildings throughout the Midwest and the mid-South that can be reclaimed, restored and reinvigorated, breathing new life into the main streets where he grew up."

Together with his former co-star Frank Fritz, Wolfe began traveling across the country "on a mission to recycle America... restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person's trash into another's treasure" when American Pickers debuted in January 2010. In the series, the group of pickers "travel the back roads of America looking to buy rusty gold. We're looking for amazing things buried in people's garages and barns. What most people see as junk, we see as dollar signs."

Season 25, which debuted with a two-episode season premiere on Dec. 27, finds Wolfe making his way through America with a new but familiar sidekick, Jon "Jersey Jon" Szalay. After first appearing on the hit series back in Season 7 before beginning to make more regular appearances after Frank Fritz was forced to step back in 2020 amid health issues, Szalay was promoted to series regular for the current season. New episodes of American Pickers air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel and stream the next day on History.com.