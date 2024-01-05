'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Resurfaces During Rare Public Outing

American Pickers star Frank Fritz recently enjoyed a night out with friends, marking a rare public outing for the former History Channel star since he suffered a stroke in 2022. Fritz, who appeared alongside Mike Wolfe on the hit series until health struggles forced him to step away in 2020, was photographed with friends at Iron Horse Social Club, a pub and restaurant in Savanna, Illinois, in early November.

Details of the outing are unclear, though images from the night were shared with fans on the Frank Fritz Friends Facebook page. In the images, Fritz, who was in a wheelchair, could be seen smiling with friends. A page administrator said the evening was "was priceless."

The outing marked Fritz's first public outing since he suffered a stroke in 2022. At the time, Wolfe, with whom Fritz had a public falling-out that led to them not speaking for several years, shared the news on Instagram, writing, "There [have] been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend." He went on to share that Fritz "suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts."

Fritz, who underwent back surgery in 2020, has remained out of the public eye ever since the stroke. A source told The Sun that "the stroke affected his speech, so he really can't return to the show." Fritz is continuing to recover from the medical incident while under conservatorship and guardianship, according to the outlet.

Amid Fritz's health struggles, he and Wolfe have seemingly begun to mend their relationship. The former co-stars reunited over Memorial Day weekend this year after arrangements were made by a mutual friend. The friend, who told The Quad-City Times that the pair were never feuding but instead "needed separation to appreciate each other," said Fritz and Wolfe "were both in tears" during the reunion, during which they "talked about old times" and "how things got started and the impact they had on the world." Wolfe also told Fritz, who went on his second public outing in December, that "he'd like Frank back on the show, but Frank is focused on his health."

Currently, it doesn't seem that there are any plans for Fritz to return to American Pickers in the near future. In his absence, Jon "Jersey Jon" Szalay, who has appeared on the show occasionally since Season 7, has been promoted to series regular. American Pickers Season 25 aired its two-episode season premiere on Dec. 27. New episodes air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel and stream the next day on History.com.