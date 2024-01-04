'American Pickers' Adds New Star as Show Continues to Move Past Frank Fritz

There's a new picker rummaging through boxes and piles of antique items across America. Following Frank Fritz's ousting from the show amid health issues and a public falling-out with Mike Wolfe, which has seemingly since been reconciled, fan-favorite Jon "Jersey Jon" Szalay has been promoted to series regular on History Channel's American Pickers, according to TVLine.

"A born relic hunter with a sense of humor and spirit for adventure, Jersey Jon began restoring antique furniture in his youth. By 17, he had bought an old bank building that he gradually converted into a combined workshop and home headquarters," Szalay's bio on the History Channel website reads. "He is an expert in early American motorcycles, and restoring and conserving furniture and antiques are his passions. Jersey Jon is a long-time picking pal of Mike Wolfe and has been a fan favorite since his first appearance on American Pickers."

Szalay, who is from the Garden State, is no strangers to American Pickers fans. He first appeared on the long-running show, which is now in Season 25, in Season 7. He quickly became a fan-favorite and went on to make occasional appearances throughout the following seasons, beginning to take on a more prominent role after Fritz was forced to take a step back from the show in early 2020 to undergo back surgery. Wolfe and History later confirmed in July 2021 that Fritz would not be returning to the series, on which he had appears since its debut in 2010. In a statement, Wolfe said, "I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me... I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

Fritz's ousting came amid reports of a falling out between him and Wolfe. Speaking to The Sun in July 2021, Fritz revealed he had not spoken to his former co-star in two years, telling the outlet, "I haven't talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is." TMZ later reported that the rift between the two was an open secret on the set.

Since his exit from the show, which sparked upset among fans, Fritz has continued to struggle with his health. He suffered a stroke in July 2022, a source recently telling The Sun that "the stroke affected his speech" and Fritz is continuing to recover.

Fritz and Wolfe have, however, seemingly reconciled. The pair reunited over Memorial Day weekend, where they were said to have reminisced about "old times." The reunion sparked hope that Fritz would return to American Pickers, but a source said "he really can't return to the show. But you never know; there is always hope one day," with another adding, "he can't come back and film, but the cast and show want him to."

American Pickers Season 25 aired its two-episode season premiere on Dec. 27. New episodes air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel and stream the next day on History.com.