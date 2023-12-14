'American Pickers' Star Danielle Colby Speaks out After Tumor Surgery

The 'American Picker's star, now recovering at home, said she will likely have to undergo the procedure 'regularly' throughout her life.

American Pickers star Danielle Colby is on the mend after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor on her face. In a post-surgery health update shared just days after revealing her Trigeminal neuralgia diagnosis, Colby told fans that she is "recovering at home and feeling amazing."

"Obviously I have pain in my face from the surgical site and throat still hurts from the throat tube, but the pain throughout my entire body that has prevented me from doing so much is almost gone," Colby wrote. "I feel about 2-10% of the pain I felt only 2 days ago."

Colby first revealed in a Tuesday post that after "experiencing incredible pain through my face, jaw, ear, neck, arm and hand on my right side," she was diagnosed with Trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition, per the Mayo Clinic, that "affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from your face to your brain." Colby said the "culprit" was a tumor in her face, which was removed via surgery that day. According to the American Picker's star, the procedure is one she will likely have to undergo multiple times throughout her life.

"I will most likely have to have this procedure again in a few years and throughout my life regularly but it's worth it," she explained. "I'm not afraid of the surgery, it's the pain from the tumor pressing on my nerves that is terrifying so im lucky! I have insurance and the money to get help because I held on to a good job for 15 years that affords enough of a wage to buy my own good insurance."

Colby, who has appeared on the History reality show since its start in 2010, went on to thank Mike Wolfe, Cineflix Media, and History "for prioritizing my health and allowing me so much time to heal myself this year. It's been a banger but together we are making it happen!" She added, "I love you guys! I had a phenomenal surgery team, I'm so thankful for them. So, because i can afford care I got great care, if not, I would still be suffering..... (healthcare has to change in this country.) Ok, enough said on that." She also quipped that her "lash extensions lasted through the tearing off of the surgical eye tape, post surgery."

Although Colby directed her fans to her Patreon for the rest of the story, she explained, "because this is health related and could be of use to others going through this debilitating ailment I'll put it up for free to everyone." She concluded the post by assuring fans that the rumor "is most likely not cancer," promising to "keep you posted after biopsy comes back."