'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Reveals New Season Trailer

Mike Wolfe is back for another season of 'American Pickers' on History. But will fans be back too?

American Pickers is returning just in time to be a late Christmas present for fans. The History Channel favorite is slated to return on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET, and star Mike Wolfe dropped the new trailer on social media.

"Who's ready for another episode of American Pickers on The History Channel? Popcorn [check], excitement [check] – let's roll! for Ep 372: Classic Car Cemetery," Wolfe wrote in the caption. In the trailer, Wolfe is handing out flyers and pounding pavement, which is routine at this point.

"The flyer that you see on the show, I've used for over 30 years,' Wolfe explains. "I would put it up on telephone poles, in bars, groceries. I'd knock on the door and hand out the flyer. The flyer was the start of all of it."

Commenters were elated to see the show returning, though some of them seemed just as pleased to watch reruns on the network. "I've watched you for many years and still continue to watch....no matter how many times I've seen the episodes. Love them all," one fan wrote.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing for Wolfe over the years. Back in July 2022, Wolfe cleared up his relationship with former friend and co-star Frank Fritz. The pair had a falling out after Fritz left the show for back surgery. Fritz left in 2020 and claimed in 2021 that Wolfe hadn't spoken to him in two years.

Wolfe and Fritz thawed their relationship and reunited in July 2022 after the former co-star suffered a stroke. "I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank's life and the journey he's been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight," Wolfe wrote at the time. "Now is the time to pray for my friend."

It isn't known if Fritz will appear in the new season or if he has plans to return, but the relationship between the two friends seems to be mended. Check out the new season when it premieres to see if it reveals anything new.