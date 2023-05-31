'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Reveals Must-See Motorcycle Pick

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is keeping fans in the loop about some of his most treasured finds, recently sharing one image that may make some motorcycle enthusiasts jealous. On Sunday, Wolfe took to Instagram to share a photo of a 1926 Super X Barn motorcycle, which he said he found in Michigan.

Wolfe shared more images of the motorcycle on his Instagram Story, documenting the bike's "history thru photos and patina." The posts began with a black-and-white image of a man of the bike as a woman stood behind him, with later images showing a private racer and a group of men posing alongside the bike, Wolfe writing overtop the image, "this pic is a reflection of all of us now sharing moments with bikes and friends." All these years later, Wolfe said the bike "still has the original paint." A second image showed a private racer. The History Channel star went on to share close-up images of various parts of the bike, including the dampener and reenforced bars, noting that they are "artifacts that tell the story of the past."

While Wolfe is known for collecting and restoring various artifacts, he seems to have a particular interest in motorcycles. Just a week earlier, on May 21, Wolfe shared a photo of a 1914 Flanders Twin motorcycle, revealing that it is "the only know example of this motorcycle to exist." Wolfe also opened up about his decision to sell so many of his motorcycles, telling fans, "when you collect and spend so much time searching for something your whole life you evolve. Recalibrate and focus on what time period your passionate is rooted from."

"So many of my mentors have passed away over the past few years. I've watched them live there lives. I've listened to there words. I feel there presence still with the things I choose to surround myself with. I have been blessed in so many ways with the ability to have the means to acquire these pieces. I feel the biggest blessing has been them," he continued. "Still guiding after there gone. Legends Curators Mentors.. We all have them and someday you wake up and there's a younger collector asking you questions. In that moment you realize your becoming one of them. The circle of life in the collectors world is like a Time Machine... The present and the past."

Wolfe is best known for picking his way through America and finding artifacts from the past on the History Channel series American Pickers. Along with Frank Fritz, Wolfe helped turn the show into one of History's most successful franchises. Fritz made his final appearance on the show in March 2020, with History and Wolfe later confirming that Fritz, who suffered last year, would not return to American Pickers.