‘American Idol’ Spoiler Alert: See Who Advances to the Top 14

Spoilers ahead!
The American Idol reboot is in full swing, with the show heading into its Top 24 episodes this week. The contestants are competing for a spot during the show’s first live episode, which will air on April 22, but it won’t be easy for them to get there.
Videos by PopCulture.com
During this round, the contestants will deliver solo performances as well as duets with celebrities including Sugarland, Bebe Rexha and Luis Fonsi, which will either secure them a spot in the Top 14 or send them packing.
Thanks to The Idol Pad, those Top 14 contestants have already been spoiled, as well as the duets each contestant participated in during the Top 24 round.
Keep on reading if you want to find out who’s moving on in the competition, and don’t say we didn’t warn you about spoilers!
Gabby Barrett
Top 50 Song: “Church Bells” by Carrie Underwood
Top 24 Solo: “My Church” by Maren Morris
Top 24 Duet: With Sugarland on “Stay” by Sugarland
You can get a Hallelujah @GabbyBarrett_. You can also get an Amen! ? #AmericanIdol #IdolSolos pic.twitter.com/xITaX9mw8h— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 9, 2018
Mara Justine
Top 50 Song: “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” by Etta James
Top 24 Solo: “Run To You” by Whitney Houston
Top 24 Duet: With Rachel Platten on “Fight Song” by Platten
Michelle Sussett
Top 50 Song: “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars
Top 24 Solo: “If I Were A Boy” by Beyonce
Top 24 Duet: With Luis Fonsi on “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt
Call 911 – @MichelleSussett is going to light the stage on fire! ??? #AmericanIdol #IdolSolos pic.twitter.com/3jMdsKDZJM— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 9, 2018
Maddie Poppe
Top 50 Song: “Me and Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin
Top 24 Solo: “Brand New Key” by Melanie
Top 24 Duet: With Colbie Caillat on “Bubbly” by Caillat
Jurnee Siani
Top 50 Song: “Never Enough” by Loren Allred
Top 24 Solo: “Flashlight” by Jessie J.
Top 24 Duet: With Lea Michele on “Run To” by Michele
Catie Turner
Top 50 Song: “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga
Top 24 Solo: “Call Me” by Blondie
Top 24 Duet: With Andy Grammer on “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Grammer
Get your tickets now for the “Blondie By A Ginger World Tour!” #AmericanIdol #IdolTop24 pic.twitter.com/zJuL9f7H38— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 9, 2018
Jonny Brenns
Top 50 Song: “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith
Top 24 Solo: “Georgia” by Vance Joy
Top 24 Duet: With Andy Grammer on “Back Home” by Grammer
Cade Foehner
Top 50 Song: “No Good” by Kaleo
Top 24 Solo: “Watchtower” by Bob Dylan
Top 24 Duet: With Bishop Briggs on “Never Tear Us Apart” by INXS
What’s that word?? It’s SEXY @CadeFoehner! #AmericanIdol #IdolSolos pic.twitter.com/42BqLN74Aj— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 9, 2018
Marcio Donaldson
Top 50 Song: by Stevie Wonder
Top 24 Solo: “Inseparable” by Natalie Cole
Top 24 Duet: With Allen Stone on “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye
Caleb Hutchinson
Top 50 Song: “I Was Wrong” by Chris Stapleton
Top 24 Solo: “Die A Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett
Top 24 Duet: With Bebe Rexha on “Meant To Be” by Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Dennis Lorenzo
Top 50 Song: “A Song For You” by Leon Russell
Top 24 Solo: “Rude” by Magic
Top 24 Duet: With Allen Stone on “Unaware” by Stone
When @LionelRichie tells you to throw away that mic stand, you throw away that mic stand @DennisLorenzo!! ?#AmericanIdol #IdolSolos pic.twitter.com/r8ZW1QhS9l— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 9, 2018
Garrett Jacobs
Top 50 Song: “Knock on Wood” by Eddie Floyd
Top 24 Solo: “Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes
Top 24 Duet: With Colbie Caillat on “Lucky” by Jason Mraz & Caillat
Michael J. Woodard
Top 50 Song: “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette
Top 24 Solo: “Homeward Bound” by Simon & Garfunkel
Top 24 Duet: With Pat Monahan on “Angel In Blue Jeans” by Train
We see nerves, we see excitement, we see @MichaelJWoodard! #AmericanIdol #IdolSolos pic.twitter.com/YeberC44f8— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 9, 2018
Adam Sanders (performing as Ada Vox)
Top 50 Song: “Creep” by Radiohead
Top 24 Solo: “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone
Top 24 Duet: With Lea Michele on “Defying Gravity” by Idina Menzel
Photo Credit: Twitter / @AmericanIdol