‘American Idol’ Spoiler Alert: See Who Advances to the Top 14

The American Idol reboot is in full swing, with the show heading into its Top 24 episodes this week. The contestants are competing for a spot during the show’s first live episode, which will air on April 22, but it won’t be easy for them to get there.

During this round, the contestants will deliver solo performances as well as duets with celebrities including Sugarland, Bebe Rexha and Luis Fonsi, which will either secure them a spot in the Top 14 or send them packing.

Thanks to The Idol Pad, those Top 14 contestants have already been spoiled, as well as the duets each contestant participated in during the Top 24 round.

Keep on reading if you want to find out who’s moving on in the competition, and don’t say we didn’t warn you about spoilers!

Gabby Barrett

Top 50 Song: “Church Bells” by Carrie Underwood

Top 24 Solo: “My Church” by Maren Morris

Top 24 Duet: With Sugarland on “Stay” by Sugarland

Mara Justine

Top 50 Song: “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” by Etta James

Top 24 Solo: “Run To You” by Whitney Houston

Top 24 Duet: With Rachel Platten on “Fight Song” by Platten

Michelle Sussett

Top 50 Song: “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Top 24 Solo: “If I Were A Boy” by Beyonce

Top 24 Duet: With Luis Fonsi on “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt

Maddie Poppe

Top 50 Song: “Me and Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin

Top 24 Solo: “Brand New Key” by Melanie

Top 24 Duet: With Colbie Caillat on “Bubbly” by Caillat

Jurnee Siani

Top 50 Song: “Never Enough” by Loren Allred

Top 24 Solo: “Flashlight” by Jessie J.

Top 24 Duet: With Lea Michele on “Run To” by Michele

Catie Turner

Top 50 Song: “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

Top 24 Solo: “Call Me” by Blondie

Top 24 Duet: With Andy Grammer on “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Grammer

Jonny Brenns

Top 50 Song: “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith

Top 24 Solo: “Georgia” by Vance Joy

Top 24 Duet: With Andy Grammer on “Back Home” by Grammer

Cade Foehner

Top 50 Song: “No Good” by Kaleo

Top 24 Solo: “Watchtower” by Bob Dylan

Top 24 Duet: With Bishop Briggs on “Never Tear Us Apart” by INXS

Marcio Donaldson

Top 50 Song: by Stevie Wonder

Top 24 Solo: “Inseparable” by Natalie Cole

Top 24 Duet: With Allen Stone on “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye

Caleb Hutchinson

Top 50 Song: “I Was Wrong” by Chris Stapleton

Top 24 Solo: “Die A Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett

Top 24 Duet: With Bebe Rexha on “Meant To Be” by Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Dennis Lorenzo

Top 50 Song: “A Song For You” by Leon Russell

Top 24 Solo: “Rude” by Magic

Top 24 Duet: With Allen Stone on “Unaware” by Stone

Garrett Jacobs

Top 50 Song: “Knock on Wood” by Eddie Floyd

Top 24 Solo: “Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes

Top 24 Duet: With Colbie Caillat on “Lucky” by Jason Mraz & Caillat

Michael J. Woodard

Top 50 Song: “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

Top 24 Solo: “Homeward Bound” by Simon & Garfunkel

Top 24 Duet: With Pat Monahan on “Angel In Blue Jeans” by Train

Adam Sanders (performing as Ada Vox)

Top 50 Song: “Creep” by Radiohead

Top 24 Solo: “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone

Top 24 Duet: With Lea Michele on “Defying Gravity” by Idina Menzel

