‘American Idol’: Ryan Seacrest Returning as Host, 18th Season Overall

It has been announced that American Idol host Ryan Seacrest will be returning to once again hold down hosting duties on the series’ upcoming 18th season, overall. Per Deadline, the news was announced on Friday, with Seacrest issuing a statement, sharing: “American Idol has been my home for 17 seasons and I can’t wait to return to the stage. It’s the greatest gift to be able to play a part in discovering new talent with a franchise that has been such a relevant part of American culture for so many years.”

ABC’s President of Entertainment Karey Burke also commented on Seacrest’s return. “We are delighted that our entire Idol dream team will be reuniting for the upcoming season on ABC. Ryan has been hosting Idol since the beginning, and the energy and enthusiasm he brings to the show after 17 seasons are remarkable. We can’t wait to see what’s in store as Ryan, our superstar judges and in-house mentor set out on their nationwide search for the next great music sensation.”

“I’m thrilled that Ryan is returning to American Idol,” series executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane added. “His passion for the show is evident, and we couldn’t imagine searching for the next generation of superstars without him.”

“Since the very beginning everyone who has ever stepped onto the American Idol stage has done so with Ryan Seacrest’s support and guidance,” executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman said in a joijnt statement issued on behalf of Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment.

“We are lucky to call him our partner and proud to call him our friend,” their statement went on to say. “We are thrilled that the next American Idol can rely on Ryan guiding them along their way to stardom.”

New Release: THIS … is your #AmericanIdol host. We can’t wait to welcome our OG guy @RyanSeacrest back to the @AmericanIdol stage this season! #ABCPublicity https://t.co/rCIcvjHiQR — ABC Publicity (@ABC_Publicity) September 20, 2019

In addition to Seacrest, the shows judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — will also return, as well as in-house mentor — and Dancing with the Stars champ — Bobby Bones.

Seacrest will also continue with his co-hosting position on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and will also continue On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the weekly radio program. Fans can expect him to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest again at the end of the year as well.