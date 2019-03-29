‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan’s ‘Cruel’ Joke Sparks Upset With Fans

Keeping contestants on their toes by making them think they have been eliminated only to surprise them with good news is a longtime staple of reality competitions, but American Idol fans were still surprised when Luke Bryan did just that on Monday.

At the end of Monday’s episode, Bryan and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry visited the Top 40 contestants to tell them who was going on to the next round.

“We just really, really look for the best of the best here in Hollywood, and you guys have certainly showed up,” Bryan said with a serious look on his face. “But I am sorry to let you guys know that your time here in Hollywood is over.”

The camera then showed the contestants looking dejected and sad, with one singer even in tears. However, after a beat, Bryan showed his true cards.

“Because you’re going to Hawaii!” he announced. “You made it!”

Everyone jumped up in excitement, and the judges hugged the contestants. The scene had a happy ending, but there were quite a few fans shocked that their beloved country star would trick the contestants that way.

“Luke that was not funny,” one person tweeted, adding a side-eye emoji.

“That was so wrong! Those poor kids thought they were going home! What an incredible surprise,” another excited fan wrote.

“Yes that was soooooo mean. I couldn’t believe you did that!!!! Don’t mess with their feelings like that!!!” another wrote.

Another called the trick “Grinch material.”

Bryan heard the critics and defended his trick. “Was that mean? You know I gotta mess with ’em,” he tweeted on Monday after the episode aired.

This is not the first time an American Idol judge was bashed for a “cruel” joke. Last year, Perry was the target for fans after she told a girl quartet that they could only move on to the next round if one of them agreed to leave the show. One raised her hand and started crying. “Oh sweetie, don’t cry! You’re all going through,” Perry suddenly announced.

Monday’s episode did feature another surprise that made Perry cry herself. Contestant Johanna Jones’ boyfriend Matt proposed to her after her Hollywood Week performance. Jones thought Matt would not be able to see her perform in Hollywood, so she was completely stunned when he walked out on the stage and got down on one knee. Jones said yes, and Perry was so overwhelmed she fell to the ground in tears.

New episodes of American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

