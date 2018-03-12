Katy Perry Gives 19-Year-Old ‘American Idol’ Contestant His First Kiss

He kissed a girl, and he liked it!

Katy Perry surprised 19-year-old contestant Benjamin Glaze from Enid, Oklahoma on Sunday’s premiere of American Idol with his first kiss while vying for a spot in Hollywood.

During his audition, Glaze admitted to Perry and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie that he had never kissed anyone before.

“I’ve never been in a relationship,” he said. “I can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship.”

Sensing an opportunity to change that Perry stood up and commanded, “Come here, Benjamin. Come here right now!”

As Glaze went in for a sweet kiss on the cheek, Perry turned her head last second and smooched him right on the lips, causing the 19-year-old to fall to the ground.

After calming down with a bottle of water, Glaze sang his heart out for the judges, but unfortunately couldn’t convince them to give him that golden ticket.

“I really enjoyed meeting you today,” said Perry. “You gave my heart a flutter. I think you’re really sweet but truthfully, there are just some people that are outsinging you right now and so I don’t think it’d be fair to put you in that kind of competition. Next time just take your time. I think you were a bit rushed and I think that’s because I sped up your BPM of the heartbeat.”

Though he didn’t move on the competition, it was a memorable day for Glaze.

“It was an eye-opening experience,” he said. “I very much learned I am a terrible kisser!”

Perry opened up about her judging strategy to PEOPLE prior to the premiere, saying it’s all about honesty.

“It’s very constructive criticism,” Perry said. “Personally, I’m a straight shooter. I’m very cut and dry sometimes. You know it seems a little not soft — I do try and watch myself because I do know how it feels to be in their shoes. I was in their shoes 10 years ago. I remind myself and I’m reminded and I’m inspired by all of their stories. I know it wasn’t an overnight success for me; it’s not going to be for them. They still have a long way to go. We’re really real with them.”

“We really encourage them,” she added. “There’s no dismissing and just sending off and saying, ‘You suck.’ That’s not how we roll. I think in the past there was some of that and maybe taking advantage of people; their actual skill sets for comedy. We don’t do that anymore but we still laugh just as much.”

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC; Facebook: Instagram / @americanidol