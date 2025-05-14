‘Big Brother’ Fan-Favorite Couple Announces Split

Big Brother‘s Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe have split.

The Big Brother 26 players, who fell in love while competing for $750,000 in 2024, announced that they had decided to take time apart on their Instagram broadcast channels on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There has been a lot going on lately and I wanted to finally address things. Rubina and I are taking a break,” Des Lauriers wrote to his subscribers, as per Parade. “It’s very sad but deep down we both know it is what’s best for both of us at this time. I’ve loved and appreciated all the support from each and everyone of you and hope I can still have with you all moving forward. I appreciate your understanding as I navigate this privately.”

Bernabe wrote in her own statement, “Tucker and I are no longer together. Grateful to have met him & for the love we shared. Feeling grounded and focused on this next chapter of growth. We appreciate your support, your respect, and the space to move through this chapter privately. And a big thank you in advance for continuing to support me through every season.”

The couple’s breakup comes just a month after they packed on the PDA at Coachella together. “I DON’T CAREEEE, I LOVE ITTTT @coachella,” Bernabe wrote in an April 16 post on Instagram that featured a photo of Des Lauriers giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Des Lauriers shared a similar Coachella post featuring plenty of loved-up photos with his lady. “Day 1 of @coachella My first ever Coachella and man was it FUN. Had the best group with the best vibes and dance moves there baby,” he wrote in the caption. “(I hope I’m doing this right ).”

Following the end of Big Brother Season 26, Des Lauriers and Bernabe revealed they were going to try and make their relationship work outside of the house, despite living in different states.

“She is so unapologetically herself. I love watching her be her,” Des Lauriers told Us Weekly in August 2024. “She’s as loud as me, which is a very attractive personality trait to me. She’s a bundle of joy … but she can be very serious. She’s always been there for me when I needed somebody, regardless of how much I was trying to cover it up. She’s very empathetic and observant.”