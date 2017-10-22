‘American Idol’ Family Celebrates Katy Perry’s Birthday With Puppy Party

Katy Perry got a birthday surprise Friday when her fellow American Idol judges threw her a party with a massive cake and a bunch of puppies!

Co-hosts Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were the masterminds behind the early birthday bash, which was livestreamed on the American Idol Facebook page. Perry turns 33 on Wednesday.

The tower cake was ordered from Ivey Cake in Brentwood, Tennessee, according to Entertainment Tonight, and was made by owner and close friend of country star Carrie Underwood, Ivey Childers. Another cake was filled with Perry’s teacup poodle Nugget, who leaped from the center in another surprising birthday moment.

All of the puppies brought to the party are available for adoption from A New Leash on Life, an Alabama dog rescue.

Happy (early) birthday Katy!