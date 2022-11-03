'American Idol': HunterGirl Addresses Noah Thompson Dating Rumors

American Idol Season 20 runner-up HunterGirl is shutting down rumors that she and Season 20 winner Noah Thompson are anything more than just friends. Ahead of the two launching a joint tour together last month, the "Red Bird" singer addressed speculation about their relationship in an interview with Parade, saying there's nothing but platonic feelings between the two.

"People are always going to say something," she said. "Being on TV, I never thought I'd be on TV, it's like, 'Oh, my gosh, everybody's saying something.' I was just lucky to have a season where I had so many friends. It's so different than what you think it is whenever you're watching it, because we were all just so close. I'm lucky to have a friend that understands what everybody's going through."

When it comes to the tour itself, Hunter said it's going to be "a lot of fun" as she and Thompson each perform their separate sets. "I'm singing my originals and sharing some new and some of the old ones that I put out right before I got on the show. And then we may do a few songs together," she revealed. "It's just going to be a lot of fun and a big party, just celebrating this past year for sure."

Hunter also recently released her new single "Hometown Out of Me," which she penned as a tribute to all the people in Winchester, Tennessee who have supported her throughout her journey to American Idol. The song was meant as a thank you note to her hometown and the people who have always been there for her. "I would not be here without them and all the people that have supported me through the past year of my life," she told the outlet. "I just wanted to say thank you. This is the perfect song to start out my career with."

Moving on from her Idol days onto the next chapter of life has been an "amazing and crazy" ride, she revealed. "Oh my gosh, when I stepped off the plane after the finale, it was just amazing and crazy, all the emotions all at once," Hunter gushed. "But the past few months have just been absolutely incredible and I'm just getting to chase my dream full speed after the show. It's just been one of the best experiences of my life."