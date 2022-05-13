7 Items Every 'American Idol' Fan Needs Ahead of the Season 20 Finale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The historic 20th season of American Idol is almost over, which is good news for aspiring singers. It means the audition process for Season 21 is about to begin this summer! To help you get ready for an audition or even just fine-tune your singing skills, we've put together a list of items any American Idol fan should have before Season 20 ends, including microphones, music notebooks, and even inspiration from past American Idol winners. What will you be picking up this season?

Last weekend saw American Idol's field whittled down to just five singers. Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, and Nicolina all made the Top 5. Hagar and Thompson survived, despite not being able to perform in the studio. All five singers worked as hard as they possibly could before auditioning for Idol and during the season. They all have talent, but as Idol fans know, it takes work to bring that out. Some of the items we've listed below should help any fan bring out their inner Idol.

✅ Editor's Pick: Home Stage

This is a PopCulture favorite! Thanks to its compact size and portability, this item can be shared with friends or brought into the office and is a fun Editor's Pick that will have everyone singing. The Singing Machine's Home Stage Karaoke is billed as the brand's first home singing system with its patented Vocal Hero technology. You can use the product to add professional-quality effects to your vocals to sound like your favorite artist! There are also features to help with pitch correction and harmonizing effects. Retailing for $199.99, the set includes two wireless microphones so you don't have to stay still while singing. There is also an adjustable device holder to make reading lyrics easy. You can also record your performance and play it back! [More details at Home Stage]

Moleskine Art Music Notebook

American Idol has allowed singers to perform original music in the past, so it's a good idea to have the best music notebook at home. The Moleskin Art Music Notebook sells for $13.55 and is made with high-quality paper and bound with a durable cover. Moleskin makes notebooks in various sizes, but aspiring musicians on the go might want to get the smaller pocket-sized version. [More details at Amazon]

Humidifiers

Serious singers should look into getting a humidifier, which can help with their vocal chords. Although humidifiers are best known for helping to clear your nose and throat, they can also help protect your voice for $64.97. Cool mist and warm mist humidifiers can both help with vocal chords. Middle-sized humidifiers are great for a bedroom or studio. There are also portable humidifiers for those who travel often. [More details at Amazon]

Guitar for Beginners

American Idol judges and viewers like seeing a singer who can also play an instrument. There are many great guitars out there for beginners, but one of the top-rated ones on Amazon is the Best Choice Products 38in Beginner All-Wood Acoustic Guitar Starter Kit. The $50 set includes an e-tuner, bag, guitar strap, extra nylon stings, a cloth, a capo, and six guitar pick. [More details at Amazon]

Kelly Clarkson's Greatest Hits – Chapter One

Who better to inspire an aspiring Idol contestant than the first winner, Kelly Clarkson? She remains one of the most popular American Idol alumni and is seen on television every day thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. However, Clarkson got to where she is today thanks to her musical talent. In 2012, she released her first hits compilation, Greatest Hits – Chapter One, which includes "Since You Been Gone," "Miss Independent," "Breakaway" and many of her other early hits and retails for $15.38. [More details at Amazon]

Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life by Carrie Underwood

While Kelly Clarkson became a successful pop star after Idol, Carrie Underwood has become one of the leading figures in country music since she won Idol. Just like Clarkson, Underwood has also worked outside the music industry. She launched her fit52 fitness app in 2020 and wrote a book to accompany it, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life. The book is no longer in print, but you can still get it on Amazon Kindle for $17.58. The book includes several of Underwood's personal stories, including how she handled success after Idol. [More details at Amazon]

American Idol logo sticker

If your target is to reach the American Idol stage, having the logo around could help remind you of that goal each day. This sticker, available at RedBubble, is water-resistant and durable. It fits on laptops, windows, mugs, and any other surface you wish to customize. There is also an American Idol logo shirt, which you might want to wear on your way to the audition for just under $4! [More details at RedBubble]