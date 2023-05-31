'American Idol' Finalist Weighs in on Katy Perry's Bullying Scandals

American Idol judge Katy Perry just finished her most controversial season, as it was the first time she faced criticism for perceived bullying of contestants. One contestant, Oliver Steele, came out in her defense on May 26, following rumors that Perry might not return for a seventh Idol season. Steele, who was among the final eight singers this season, insisted Perry is "not a bully, nor does she shame people."

"Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people," Steele wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos of himself with Perry. "I remember being nervous at my audition, nervous during Hollywood week, hell even nervous throughout various points in the competition. Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you're in, but to be able to tell what's holding you back."

Although he loves all the judges, Steele said it was Perry who "always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with." Perry reminded Steele to "believe in who I am as an artist," adding that she always challenged him to push himself and take on new challenges. "I'm a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my limitations," Steele wrote.

"I dunno if you'll see this, but I hope you stay on American Idol," Steele wrote Perry. "You're a guiding light, an incredible teacher. And you made me believe that I am my own hero. Thank you for everything."

Perry's sixth season on Idol was filled with controversial moments. Fans criticized her in March for "mom-shaming" Sara Beth Liebe, a 25-year-old singer with three kids. Liebe later left the competition, noting she did not want to be away from her children for too long. Leibe later insisted on TikTok that she was grateful for the Idol experience because it helped her fall in love with music again.

Next, Perry was booed for the first time when she criticized singer Nutsa for using glitter while performing. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard," Perry told the singer as boos erupted from the crowd. "Whoa, hostility," a shocked Lionel Richie said.

Idol fans took to social media to demand Perry apologize to singer Wé Ani. After his performance of "Skyfall," Perry only passingly referenced his performance as she focused on Elijah McCormick's elimination earlier in the episode. "There's so much drama going through my body right now I need a nap. But the truth is, America, you guys have the votes," Perry said after Ani's performance. "You're the ones voting and if you're not voting, you're not using your voice. Your faves aren't safe. So from now on, vote for who you want to see in the Top 12."

Although Idol was renewed for another season on ABC, Perry, Richie, and Luke Bryan have not signed on to return as the judges. After the finale, a source told The Daily Mail that Perry was ready to quit the show because of the controversies. "She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge. Katy's wanted out for some time now, but this season was way too much for her to handle," the source claimed. Perry has not commented on the reports.