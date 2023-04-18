Katy Perry Gets Booed for the First Time in 6 Seasons on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry found herself on the wrong end of an angry American Idol crowd after a comment she made got her booed for the first time in six seasons. The jarring moment came — ET reports — when Perry offered some criticism to Nutsa, a 25-year-old contestant, had glitter as part of her performance. This did not sit well with Perry and she made her position known.

"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry said after Nutsa's performance. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard." However, the audience did not like this suggestion and they let Perry know by booing her very loudly. Perry's fellow judge Lionel Richie replied, "Whoa, hostility," while Luke Bryan got some joy out of the moment, exclaiming, "Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed."

Perry finally got to speak her peace, saying, "OK, first time in six seasons, woo hoo!" She then added, "But what I'm saying is that, I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might too."

This was not Perry's first controversial exchange with Nutsa, as they previously had an interaction that left the contestant issuing an apology. It all started when Nutsa and her duet partner Carina Deangelo stood before the judge's panel a few weeks ago, during Hollywood week, when the pair were set to sing together. Deangelo accused Nutsa of sleeping through their practice time, to which the singer appeared stunned.

When addressing the two, Perry urged Nutsa to have "grace," prompting the performer to have a sit-down with the judges this week. "I wanted to apologize because I felt very bad when you said to me 'more grace, more grace' and I wanted to tell also my side of the story," Nutsa said, speaking directly to Perry. "And I felt so bad, I was, like, frozen. I didn't want to bring negative energy, so that's why I didn't say nothing. I thought because I didn't speak up and I could not speak because I didn't want to cry on stage, but after I left the stage, I was destroyed, so I wanted to apologize for that."