Katy Perry Disrespects Another 'American Idol' Singer, Fans Demand Apology

Katy Perry is under fire yet again, after American Idol fans believe that she was rude to another contestant on the show, and viewers are demanding that she offer an apology to the singer. Per the NY Post, on Sunday night's episode, the judges were shocked to see Elijah McCormick eliminated, after he had been one of the most talked about competitors. The judges then went on to hear a performance by of Adele's "Skyfall" by Wé Ani, but Perry simply could not shake what had happened just minutes prior. "Wé, oh my god," Perry began. "I'm just so shook right now. First of all, shook by the results, and I'm also shook by that song is so dramatic." She then continued, "There's so much drama going through my body right now I need a nap. But the truth is, America, you guys have the votes. You're the ones voting and if you're not voting, you're not using your voice. Your faves aren't safe. So from now on, vote for who you want to see in the Top 12." Many fans have been upset with Perry, as they feel she was disrespectful to Ani. Scroll down to see reactions and read more about the American Idol judge's Season 21 controversies.

"Dissing" Normally, nothing Katy Perry says bothers me as she's just known for her sense of humor and quips. Bit her dissing of We Ani? THAT was just rude. Should she be fired? No

Does she owe We Ani an apology? Definitely. — Carolyn J (@cpj0303) April 24, 2023

However, Liebe made it clear that she'd made up her mind. "I understand how big of an opportunity this is, I still kind of want to go home. I'm sure that when I get home I'll regret it," she later told producers. "I'll probably go, 'Damn, Sara you should've stayed and you should've done it.'"

"Awful" It was awful last night when you made that face when We Ani got the

Perry pleaded with the singer to stay, saying, "Sara Beth, I know life is scary. I also know that it's easier to walk away than to be rejected. But then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential and I know that you love your family for your kids. I know that as a mother. But remember, self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don't leave the competition."

"Less Than Nice" Pretty clear you weren't happy We Ani made it to the Top 20. That was less than nice. Way less. — Mark J. Lewis (@sfr8rfan16) April 24, 2023

Liebe, 25, later opted to exit after having an emotionally difficult time being away from her children. "This opportunity is really rad but this is actually gonna be my last performance because my heart's at home," Liebe told the judges after performing The Police's "Roxanne" during Hollywood Week. "So I'm gonna get home to my babies, they kind of need me. So thank you, thanks."

"Grace" @katyperry #AmericanIdol

There was a joke that was made that's gotten a lot of attention, and I've gotten a lot of people reaching out to me asking how I'm feeling," Liebe said. "Katy Perry made a joke that wasn't super kind."

"Ugly" You were ugly so We Ani. — Mark J. Lewis (@sfr8rfan16) April 24, 2023

A few days after the audition aired, Liebe took to social media to respond to Perry's reaction. In a TikTok video, Liebe said she was hurt by Perry's comments.

"Apologize" As much as I love them, I hope @katyperry and @lukebryan apologize to We Ani for not letting her have her moment and telling America they need to vote instead of applauding her performance. Ryan said move votes than last season came in, so obviously America voted!!! — Annette Padilla (@BHNetty) April 24, 2023

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe said. "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much," Perry jokingly responded.

"Backhand Insult" Sorry non #AmericanIdol📷 watchers, but here I go again. @katyperry just backhand insulted the last contestant to get through, We Ani. Her performance was impeccable. Sorry one of your favs didn't get through but throwing a backhand insult at this young lady was uncalled for. — Kathy 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🌊😷🌻🍁 (@scarletkate) April 24, 2023

During the audition rounds of the long-running musical competition series, young mom Sara Beth Liebe auditioned for judges Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, singing Amy Winehouse's "You Know I'm No Good." When she revealed to the judges during her audition that she was a mom of three, Perry, 38, stood up and feigned shock, fanning herself and pretending to collapse on the judging table.