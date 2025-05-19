‘American Idol’ Finalist Nails a Classic Toby Keith Song During Season 23 Finale

American Idol finalist John Foster put his own spin on a classic Toby Keith song during Sunday’s Season 23 finale of the ABC singing competition.

Foster took it back to 2002 for his first performance of the night, singing Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” in a rendition commenters called “phenomenal.”

Ultimately, Foster would be named the runner-up to Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts, with fellow finalist Breanna Nix coming in third place.

Following Roberts’ win, Foster took to Instagram to share his reflection on the season. “Man, what a true blessing to share this Idol stage with so many incredible heroes, both new faces and legends,” he wrote. “I’m beyond thankful, and I can’t wait to keep making music for y’all as long as the good Lord lets me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart – times a million.”

Foster’s fans made sure to wish him well in the comments section. “Thank you for bringing old-school country strong through this season! It has been a breath of fresh air reminiscing on classic country as I listened to your voice!!! I can’t wait to see where your journey takes you!!!” one person wrote.

Another added, “You are a winner!!! What an incredible future ahead for you!” A third chimed in, “The sky is the LIMIT!!! Can’t wait to see what record deal picks you up! Thanks for taking us on your journey!”

After the finale, Foster told TV Insider that the moment Roberts’ name was announced as the winner was “a total blur.” He continued of his reaction, “I knew I was at peace with being runner-up. Jamal is such an incredible performer. I was at peace. I really was. It’s a true honor to be runner-up.”