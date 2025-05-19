Carrie Underwood Speaks out After ‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 23 Winner

Carrie Underwood is “so proud” of American Idol‘s newest winner, Jamal Roberts.

After Roberts was crowned the winner of Season 23, beating out fellow finalists John Foster and Breanna Nix, the American Idol judge took to Instagram to congratulate him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Congratulations to the newest winner of @americanidol !!!” wrote Underwood, who was named the winner of American Idol‘s fourth season. “I’m so proud of @officialjamalroberts and all he has accomplished this season and I can’t wait to see what mountains he climbs next! He’s going to do great things!”

Underwood’s followers agreed with her sentiment. “He was the most versatile, consistent, total package each and every performance was seamless!!” one commenter wrote. “America got it right.” Another user added, “So excited for Jamal! He deserved it! One of my favorite American Idol contestants of all time!” A third pointed out that while “everyone” could have taken home the win this season, they were “so glad” it ended up being Roberts.



Sunday’s season finale featured the “biggest finale vote in show history,” according to host Ryan Seacrest, as the audience voted to crown the elementary school gym teacher from Mississippi.

Roberts initially caught the attention of Underwood and her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, with his audition performance of Rick James’ “Mary Jane.” While Bryan and Richie were on board with Roberts immediately, Underwood felt he needed to “loosen up” a little bit and let the “swagger” of his body “match [his] voice.”

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

This season’s winning run was Roberts’ third time auditioning for the singing competition. “I didn’t get defeated. I never gave up,” he told Billboard in April. “I took the no. I’ve always been able to take constructive criticism and use it for my gain and try again. This has always been me.”



He went on to share advice he had received from Richie: “He said, ‘When you are on stage and get to doing what you’re doing, you’re exploding. I hate to see you leave.’ That stuck with me. It means I’m doing something right,” Roberts recalled. “I’ve learned to stay true to yourself. Don’t second-guess yourself. Oh man, second-guessing can cause a lot of stress. Go with your first mind. Anything that you do, do your best.”

American Idol is set to return for Season 24 on ABC.