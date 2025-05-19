Jessica Simpson Performs on TV for First Time in 15 Years

Jessica Simpson is back on TV performing for the first time in 15 years.

The singer, 44, hit the stage during Sunday’s American Idol Season 23 finale, teaming up with season contestant Josh King to sing her 2005 take on Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walking” before launching into her new song “Blame Me.”

Simpson, who released her first album in 15 years in March, looked stunning while performing in a form-fitting metallic gown featuring a daring slit. Before she took to the stage, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer shared a sneak peek behind the scenes at American Idol, captioning her video, “American Idol Rehearsal”

After her Idol performance, fans took to the comments on YouTube to weigh in. “I can tell how much she loves her new music,” someone wrote. “The soul and emotions are shining bright!” Another person congratulated, “Welcome Back Jessica,” as a different YouTube user wrote, “I love everything about this. Her new songs are really great, she looks great. Happy she’s finally back.”

Simpson marked her grand return to music in January amid her divorce from Eric Johnson, with whom she shares children Maxwell, 13, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 6. Simpson has since released her EP Nashville Canyon and taken to the stage at the Luck Reunion Music Festival.

In March, Simpson opened up about her new album in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I sing because I’m happy, I sing because I’m free. His eyes are on the sparrow and I know He watches me,” she began. “God told me I needed to feel the fear and do it anyway as I’m moving into my truth while embracing the beauty of uncertainty. And so I did…”

“Nashville Canyon is the result of learning to hear my heart again, free from industry expectations. It’s about surrendering, letting my voice be my main guide, and trusting the journey ahead,” she continued. “Always inviting God into the room where music creates itself, with a voice that communicates on a spiritual level of grace without fear and allowing the music to be my main voice.”

Describing her album as a “FEELING,” Simpson concluded, “Now, with its release, I hope everyone that is meant to catch the vibes will wrap their heart and soul around it just like I have within their own journey. This project has kept me awake inside of my dreams. It doesn’t get better than this moment right here, right now, sharing this creative intuition with y’all.”