Here’s Who Won ‘American Idol’ Season 23

American Idol has crowned Jamal Roberts the winner of Season 23!

During Sunday’s season finale, Roberts received the most votes in what host Ryan Seacrest said was the “biggest finale vote in show history.”

Coming in second place was John Foster, while fellow finalist Breanna Nix placed third.

Finale night was also jam-packed with performances from the finalists, who kicked off the night with Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” as well as artists including Salt-n-Pepa, Good Charlotte, and the Goo Goo Dolls.

Roberts’ audition immediately caught the attention of judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood, as the elementary school gym teacher from Mississippi performed Rick James’ “Mary Jane.”

“Man, you got some stuff in there and by the end, you were letting it come out. Just relax. You got the voice and you know how to tell a story. Priceless,” said Richie, as Bryan praised the “southern soulfulness” of the performance. “You’re just singing it from the heart,” he said at the time. “And that’s what I felt.”

Roberts’ Season 23 audition wasn’t his first time trying to make it on American Idol, as the singer told Billboard in April that he had auditioned for the show twice before. “I didn’t get defeated. I never gave up,” he said at the time. “I took the no. I’ve always been able to take constructive criticism and use it for my gain and try again. This has always been me.”

He went on to share advice he had received from Richie, who was his biggest champion throughout the season. “He said, ‘When you are on stage and get to doing what you’re doing, you’re exploding. I hate to see you leave.’ That stuck with me. It means I’m doing something right,” Roberts recalled. “I’ve learned to stay true to yourself. Don’t second-guess yourself. Oh man, second-guessing can cause a lot of stress. Go with your first mind. Anything that you do, do your best.”

American Idol is set to return for Season 24 on ABC.